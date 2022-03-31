BRIC funds face existential crisis as Russia drops, China slows

Brazil, Russia, India and China were once seen as emerging drivers for the world economy, but have lost their sway with investors

Bloomberg





When Jim O’Neill devised the BRIC acronym for the economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China at the turn of the century, the former Goldman Sachs Group head economist did not intend the catchy phrase to be exploited for marketing investment funds.

Money managers scrambled to start funds anyway. The likes of Schroders PLC and Franklin Templeton — along with Goldman Sachs Asset Management — gobbled up billions of US dollars from clients looking to profit by combining investments in the four countries.

That marketing ploy has come crashing down and now faces an existential crisis.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made the former uninvestable, with MSCI removing it from benchmarks including the BRIC Index. China, which represents a major slice of this benchmark, is also slowing and has embarked on an unprecedented crackdown on technology companies that has led to sharp losses.

BRIC funds have lost 14.6 percent this year, while their combined assets have slumped by more than 90 percent from their peak to about US$3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

The collapse holds a ruthless lesson for investors on the perils of thematic funds. Combining four diverse, complex and risky emerging market countries in a fund was clever wordplay, but not a smart bet.

While the economies grew rapidly, as predicted by O’Neill, stocks had mixed fortunes. The MSCI BRIC index now trails the S&P 500 over this century and even lags behind the total returns for individual indices for the four countries.

“Do not confuse the BRIC concepts,” O’Neill said in an interview. “My whole purpose of creating the acronym has nothing to do with investment.”

Russia’s war has, of course, wider consequences.

The ongoing devastation on the ground in Ukraine has triggered market volatility globally. Commodity prices have surged in response to sanctions imposed by Western countries to isolate Russia. That has sparked inflationary fears for big commodity and energy consumers and importers, such as India and China.

The market turmoil has even hurt hedge funds that are designed to prosper in rising as well as in falling markets, with money managers such as Autonomy Capital Research, H2O Asset Management and EDL Global Opportunities facing double-digit percentage slumps. Many have been forced to mark Russian bets to zero.

O’Neill’s paper “Building Better Global Economic BRICs” was published on Nov. 30, 2001, and focused on how the global economy would be driven by the growth of emerging markets in the following decades.

He argued that policymaking forums such as the G7 should be reorganized to incorporate BRIC representatives.

Fund managers took notice. Two of the largest surviving funds, Schroder International Selection Fund BRIC and Templeton BRIC Fund, started in 2005, while Goldman Sachs launched its own fund the next year.

The Schroder fund grew to more than US$4 billion, while Templeton’s money pool amassed US$3.3 billion by 2010.

However, the second decade of the century started to take the shine off, and now they have reached a calamity.

The Schroder fund, which was managing US$710 million at the end of last month, has declined almost 16 percent this year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Templeton’s US$450 million fund has slipped more than 14 percent after it marked Russian US depository receipts to zero when Russia’s markets closed, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Goldman Sachs closed its money-losing BRIC fund in 2015 and merged it with a broader emerging-market fund, joining a string of others to take similar decisions.

Bloomberg now tracks only 74 surviving BRIC funds. The same number have shuttered over the years, while dozens have been acquired or delisted.

BRIC funds’ long-term performance pales in comparison to US stocks, which were powered by a surge in technology stocks over the past decade.

However, to Chetan Sehgal, a portfolio manager of the Templeton BRIC Fund, the grouping still offers long-term value even without Russia.

“Though China has slowed down, its path will very much depend on how it navigates the external environment as many of the internal reforms have already been enacted,” he added.

To others, the concept has lost its charm.

Ed Park, chief investment officer at British wealth manager Brooks Macdonald, said Russia is uninvestable and Brazil has lots of political risk, while his firm can get exposure to China outside BRIC funds.

“I don’t see us investing in BRIC as a concept in the medium term,” he said. “The economic drivers of the constituents are not as correlated as when the term was coined, and some of the countries we would choose to actively avoid.”

As for O’Neill, he stands by the idea that these economies are growing in size and influence.

“It is still feasible that by the mid-2030s, the BRICs could be bigger than the G6,” he said.

Still, he said he has never invested in a BRIC fund — and never would.