Xi Jinping’s ideological war reflects his anxiety

By Kung Hsien-tai 孔憲臺





The General Office of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) recently issued the “Opinions on promoting the normalization and long-term effectiveness of learning and education of the party’s history,” requiring all departments across all regions to implement it.

The key point of the 4,700-character-long document lies in only two sentences — “arm your mind with Xi Jinping thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era,” and “Welcome the party’s 20th National Congress with actual deeds.”

This latest “brainwashing” guidance aims to strengthen the “loyalty” of cadres at all levels to “Xi Jinping thought” by requiring them to engage in “democratic” and organizational meetings, themed party days, revisiting the oath of joining the party, celebrating “political birthdays,” special training, focused publicity and dissemination through media, coupled with other “red resources,” such as CCP history exhibition halls, relics of revolutionary sites, memorials, museums and so on.

Taiwanese who visited China in the early days after cross-strait travel restrictions were eased in 1987 had a similar experience of being surprised by all kinds of slogans everywhere, such as “Please take the train in a civilized manner” in subway stations and “The green grass is afraid of your feet” in parks. These showed that the manners of Chinese still needed to be improved at the time and the Chinese government was educating them through various slogans.

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) came to power in 2012, he has continuously promoted brainwashing in China, reshaping his own image to be god-like and controlling people’s thoughts. These only highlight the predicament of the CCP’s governance and the anxiety of the regime, which is why Xi has repeatedly emphasized ideological education.

For example, the Chinese Ministry of Education recently announced that every elementary and junior-high school must have at least one “vice principal for the rule of law,” who would be responsible for promoting the study and publicity of Xi Jinping thought, and all students would be required to study it.

In the Chinese National College Entrance Examination last year, although there were eight sets of test papers and eight essay questions, they were all about one thing — the establishment of the CCP.

As for the Internet, the Cyberspace Administration of China requires all news Web sites and media outlets to use news sources officially approved and “whitelisted” when reposting news, on pain of punishment.

The new Internet Security Review Measures and Internet Information Service Algorithm Recommendation Management Regulations virtually require that the algorithms of Internet service providers be “surnamed the party.”

The results of intensified brainwashing might be effective in the short term, but even China, where Internet activity is strictly controlled, is still unable to prevent people from using various methods and tools to bypass Internet censorship to obtain real information from the outside world.

Students who are brainwashed through education would one day be exposed to the outside world. At that time, the huge gap between imagination and reality would quickly collapse the “Great Wall of Thought” that the CCP has built.

If Xi Jinping thought, the Chinese model and the Beijing consensus are really superior as claimed in the CCP’s propaganda, they should stand the test of diverse “markets” and other “lifestyles.” Restricting people’s thinking only highlights Xi’s anxiety and lack of self-confidence.

Kung Hsien-tai is director of the ethics department of Taiwan Financial Holdings.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai