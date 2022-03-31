EDITORIAL: Chen Chi-mai must prove his mettle

With Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) still deliberating over whether to stand as the party’s nominee in this year’s Taipei mayoral race and ongoing speculation over whether Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) plans to stand in the 2024 presidential election, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) will be planning how best to secure his position in the southern special municipality for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chen knows that voters in his constituency want a better future for Kaohsiung. In 2018, they were clamoring for better job opportunities and the slowing of the northward migration of the city’s young people to Taipei in search of job opportunities they could not find at home. In that election, they voted for then-KMT candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) over Chen, but were ultimately left feeling betrayed by Han.

Chen became mayor after Han was recalled, and this year is his chance to do what he failed to do four years ago.

The announcement in November last year that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) would build a wafer fab in Kaohsiung, with construction scheduled to begin this year and mass production expected to start in 2024, was something of a coup for Chen.

The company had been expected to build a fab in Tainan, but several factors intervened to make it favor Kaohsiung instead. One was Kaohsiung’s water supply, an absolute must for the semiconductor manufacturing process and one that proved to be of concern during last year’s water shortages. Another, according to CommonWealth Magazine, was the intervention of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), whose influence could achieve things that Chen’s could not. Still, the mayor can say that the deal was struck on his watch.

Although it is easy to find jobs in Kaohsiung, these are mostly in service industries, with little chance for promotion or advancement. This and the high levels of pollution in what has long been the nation’s industrial heartland have been the driver behind the northward migration. One thing that has attracted people back to the area is the lower property prices compared with those in the capital.

While the arrival of TSMC in Kaohsiung is being heralded as a positive development, local residents’ perception of its effects is a bit more complex.

The new plant is expected to be built on land in Nanzih District (楠梓) previously used for a naphtha cracker run by CPC Corp, Taiwan. That plant closed in 2015 amid concerns over pollution. The TSMC project would be a significant improvement, as it would be a high-tech plant run by a company with well-published commitments to environmental protection.

However, almost as soon as the plan was announced, property prices in the area began to soar. Construction companies have been snapping up land across the city, which would lead to a steady rise in housing prices in the next few years, the Kaohsiung Housing Research Foundation said.

If you are young and hoping to get on the property ladder, this is bad news. If you want to buy property and your salary has stagnated, this offers little hope.

Local residents have also started asking questions about who would get the jobs: people in Kaohsiung or engineers and analysts shipped in from outside?

The construction of the TSMC plant is good news for Kaohsiung and will surely improve the local economy in the coming years. However, in the short term, voters’ perception of its effect might not look so rosy.

It is the local voters that Chen will need to convince to keep him on as mayor. The KMT has yet to announce its candidate, but as Han proved last time, Chen cannot rely entirely on the DPP’s historically stronger showing in the south.