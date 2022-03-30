China eases US concern by hunting details of Russia sanctions

By Lisa Du and Nick Wadhams / Bloomberg





Chinese companies and government officials are rushing to find out how to comply with US sanctions on Russia, easing concerns in Washington that Beijing would help Russian President Vladimir Putin evade them.

Chinese diplomats in Washington have been in contact with their US counterparts asking for granular details on the sanctions, said people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified.

That has encouraged US officials, even though they remain wary that China could simply be looking for loopholes to help Russia, the people said.

For now, there is no consideration of imposing Iran-style secondary sanctions, they added.

In Iran’s case, the US imposed financial sanctions on foreign companies — no matter their location — that did business with sanctioned Iranian people or entities. Such punishments are highly polarizing and could alienate partners that do business with China but whose support the US wants against Russia.

Within China, trade lawyers and risk consultants contacted by Bloomberg News said that they have seen a surge in inquiries from Chinese clients to ensure they comply with sanctions from the US, the EU and elsewhere.

The global spotlight on the Russian sanctions worries Chinese companies, said one Asia-based international trade lawyer, who declined to be named due to the sensitive nature of the topic.

The Chinese inquiries covered issues such as the sale of goods to Russia that rely on US technology, transactions involving exports paid for in US dollars and whether a company with Russian connections should proceed with an initial public offering.

Most Chinese companies have taken action to avoid contravening sanctions, the lawyer said, with measures including adjustments to internal compliance programs, changing suppliers or terminating contracts.

Overall, US officials have said there is little evidence to show China is circumventing US sanctions, amid near-daily warnings from the White House and officials in Europe.

US President Joe Biden last week reiterated his warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) that “he’d be putting himself at significant jeopardy” if he helped Putin, while also saying that the US and its allies had discussed ways to monitor “who has violated any of the sanctions, and where and when and how they violated them.”

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling with Biden to Brussels for meetings last week with allies that China and other nations have been warned against “systematic efforts to undermine, weaken or circumvent the sanctions regime that we have put in place.”

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Friday said that sanctions on China are not “necessary or appropriate at this point.”

She told CNBC that “we would be very concerned if they were to supply weapons to Russia or try to evade the sanctions we’ve put in place on the Russian financial system and the central bank. We don’t see that happening at this point, and it’s really up to China to make sure they understand the complex situation they face.”

China — which has urged an end to the war in Ukraine, but refuses to criticize Russia’s continuing invasion — has vowed to maintain “normal” trade relations with Russia.

Speculation over US sanctions contributed to a plunge in Chinese stocks earlier this month, prompting Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) to sayd that China “is not a party to the crisis, nor does it want the sanctions to affect China.”

Beijing has also denied giving military assistance to Russia, another flash point for the US that would risk escalating tensions between the world’s biggest economies just as Xi looks to minimize disruption as he prepares to prolong his 10-year rule at a National Congress later this year.

Chinese officials say they reject on principle the need to respect sanctions on Russia and other countries that do not have the endorsement of a UN resolution.

However, Chinese companies have in practice shown a willingness to comply with US sanctions on Russia, North Korea and even Hong Kong to avoid losing access to the global financial system.

“Chinese companies will comply with US sanctions, but they probably won’t say it, because that’s just bad publicity within the Chinese market,” said Ji Li, a professor focused on US-China business law at the University of California’s Irvine School of Law. “They don’t want to appear as being obedient to US demands.”

Many Chinese multinational companies only began to build up their internal compliance departments in the past few years to address international regulations, he said, adding that the real “wake-up call” for them came when Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp was fined US$1.4 billion by the US in 2017 for selling US technology to Iran.

At least two of China’s largest state-owned banks restricted financing for purchases of Russian commodities immediately after the Ukraine invasion, and one of them — Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) — also temporarily suspended business with high-risk clients in Russia and Ukraine who might be hit with sanctions, a bank official said.

ICBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February, Russia’s biggest lender, Sberbank PJSC, started allowing its users to make cross-border money transfers via Western Union to Chinese bank accounts connected to the Alipay app owned by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Group Co.

However, that option is no longer available as Western Union suspended its cooperation with Sberbank.

Ant declined to comment.

Technology companies are also in the spotlight, with EU officials suspecting that China might be ready to supply semiconductors and other tech hardware to Russia as part of an effort to soften the effects of sanctions. So far it remains unclear whether Chinese chip companies would cut Russia off.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, which uses equipment from US suppliers such as Applied Materials Inc to make its chips, has declined to comment.

Transactions in areas not subject to sanctions are proceeding cautiously.

Bloomberg on Friday reported that traders in China were sending 27,216 tonnes of alumina to United Co Rusal International PJSC, a Moscow-based aluminum producer struggling to secure raw materials due to fallout from the war.

While Rusal or aluminum are not under sanctions, Australia banned supplies and the company’s other sources of raw materials are under pressure.

Traders said that the shipments were exploiting a commercial opportunity and were not influenced by a Chinese government directive.

Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui (張漢暉) similarly urged Chinese executives in Moscow to “fill the void” created by the war, without mentioning sanctions.

Speaking to about a dozen business heads in Russia on Sunday, Zhang said that major companies faced disruptions in payments and it is “a moment where private, small and medium-sized enterprises could play a role.”

Still, while Russia depends on China for almost 20 percent of its external trade, Beijing is much more reliant on the US and European as markets for its goods.

Although Xi is likely to back Putin diplomatically, the Chinese leader would not want to further hurt an economy set to grow at the slowest pace since the 1990s, Eurasia Group said in a report this week.

“Xi’s bottom line is domestic success,” it said. “Beijing will likely continue to ensure that its ties with Moscow do not invite Western sanctions or otherwise damage China’s economic interests.”