Emergency planning needed at local level

By Winston Yang 楊勛傑





The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for more than a month. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stood firm in his presidential office to muster people’s support, mayors of Ukrainian cities are also doing whatever they can for the war effort.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who is a former world heavyweight boxing champion, has vowed to protect Kyiv to the death if need be.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, has also declared that he will not let his city fall into the hands of the Russian army.

Mayors of towns and cities across Ukraine are cooperating with local civil defense organizations to protect citizens and assist in military operations. Under the leadership of these mayors, the only Ukrainian city to have fallen since the invasion began is Kherson, while others are engaged in fierce fighting. It is difficult to say which side will win the war, but the whole world has seen the bravery of Ukraine’s local leaders.

The war in Ukraine is the most discussed topic in Taiwan. Even though no war has broken out across the Taiwan Strait, continual harassment by Chinese warplanes highlights the ever-present risk of military conflict.

Local government heads, as well as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), should have a sense of crisis. They should tell their residents how many air-raid shelters and evacuation sites there are, where they are and what plans exist for evacuation in case of an air raid.

They should also tell people who they should contact if they see suspicious people damaging important facilities. Responsibility for such issues cannot be shouldered by the central government alone. Local governments must also play their part, so they need to have their own plans.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who has his eyes on a possible presidential bid, is the kind of politician who needs to keep himself in the public eye, but he has not had the sense to grasp the topic of war, which is the principal focus of public attention and anxiety, by proposing a comprehensive plan to set the public’s mind at ease. If he did, it would certainly win him support, but instead got his family members to go around crying and complaining about how the Presidential Office made him stand in the cold for 40 minutes during this year’s New Year’s Day flag-raising ceremony.

On March 14, Ko’s wife, Peggy Chen (陳佩琪), posted a comment under a post that a Presidential Office spokesman wrote on Facebook to express concern for pilot Huang Chung-kai (黃重凱), who had ejected from his malfunctioning Mirage fighter jet. Despite knowing full well that Taiwan and Ukraine face similar situations, and seemingly unconcerned about the pilot, Chen used her comment to complain about her husband’s treatment at the flag-raising ceremony. She clearly has no idea which issues really matter.

It might be too much to ask for a mayor who would dare to join the front line of resistance, but at least Taiwanese could do without a mayor who, when a pilot has had an accident, gets his wife to ask why he had to stand outside for 10 minutes longer than planned.

Winston Yang is an attorney.

Translated by Julian Clegg