Taiwan’s defense of values wins it support

American political scientist Joseph Nye introduced the concept of “soft power” in the late 1980s, explaining the importance of morality in state leaders. In his book Do Morals Matter? Presidents and Foreign Policy from FDR to Trump, he works through each US presidency from Franklin Roosevelt to Donald Trump, evaluating their foreign policies on three ethical criteria: their intentions, the means they used and the consequences of their decisions.

As a leading academic on international relations, how would Nye evaluate Russian President Vladimir Putin, who brought war to Europe with his invasion of Ukraine, and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who saw no urgent need to stop his closest ally?

Faced with the Russian invasion, Ukrainians have united to defend their sovereignty and values of freedom and democracy. Upon seeing their spirit and determination, the global community has shown its solidarity with Ukraine through various forms of support and aid.

Countries around the world have imposed an unprecedented array of economic and other sanctions on Russia to cripple its economy. As the ongoing conflict is an unjustified military aggression, Russia has seen anti-war demonstrators take to the streets. Many multinational companies, under increasing pressure, have also halted or suspended their operations in Russia.

This is to show that getting politics right is more than just scheming and planning. Without a moral compass based on universal values and principles, a leader inevitably pushes their country to the brink of ruin.

From the day Russia attacked Ukraine, Xi has not spoken up for peace or uttered a single word of denunciation while siding with Russia. In the past, the global community has regarded China as the new rising power, but as Xi’s China shows its true colors — with atrocious acts such as the COVID-19 cover-up, human rights abuses and the Uighur genocide — the global community’s distrust of China has risen to a new high.

This was most apparent when the US and other nations held diplomatic boycotts of last month’s Beijing Winter Olympics. After the Games started, it was deluged by criticism and complaints from athletes and viewers from around the globe.

There is no doubt that China’s image and reputation has been nosediving. The decisions leaders made based on their morality have influenced international relations.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages worldwide, Taiwan has been delivering life-saving supplies and equipment to help countries respond to the virus. The high moral integrity of this decision has not only gained the gratitude of other countries, but has also allowed Taiwan to significantly elevate its diplomatic profile.

Despite the economic gap between China and Taiwan, there are cohorts such as former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) who think Taiwan should submit and pander to China.

However, the lessons of history seem to have slipped their minds, for history teaches that diplomatic negotiations without values and principles are a stepping stone on the path to hell.

When a leader lacks any trace of morality, people must demonstrate moral courage. In the face of China’s aggression and saber rattling, Taiwan’s most powerful weapon has been its resolve to defend its democratic values and freedom, as Taiwanese have always done and always will.

Yen Wei-tzu is a former Taoyuan Department of Youth Affairs director.

Translated by Rita Wang