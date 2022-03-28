War Crimes Watch: Russia’s onslaught on Ukrainian hospitals

By Michael Biesecker, Erika Kinetz and Beatrice Dupuy / AP, LVIV, Ukraine





For a month, Russian forces have repeatedly attacked Ukrainian medical facilities, striking at hospitals, ambulances, medics, patients and even newborns — with at least 34 assaults independently documented by The Associated Press (AP).

With every attack, the public outcry grows louder for war crimes prosecutions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, his generals and Kremlin advisers. To convict, prosecutors would need to show that the attacks are not merely accidents or collateral damage.

The emerging pattern, tracked day by day by the AP, shows evidence of a consistent and relentless onslaught against the very civilian infrastructure designed to save lives and provide a safe haven to Ukraine’s most vulnerable.

“The pattern of attacks will help prosecutors build the case that these are deliberate attacks,” said Ryan Goodman, a law professor at New York University and a former special counsel at the US Department of Defense. “Prosecutors will draw inferences from how many medical facilities were targeted, how many times individual facilities were repeatedly struck and in what span of time.”

This accounting of attacks on medical facilities is part of a larger effort by the AP and the Public Broadcasting Service series Frontline to track evidence of potential war crimes committed in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that 1,035 civilians, including 90 children, have died in the four weeks since the start of the war, while an additional 1,650 civilians have been wounded.

Those numbers are certainly an undercount as scores of bodies lie under the rubble of demolished buildings or were hurriedly buried in mass graves, or the deaths occurred in areas under Russian control.

Still, Russian officials have denied hitting civilian targets, deriding the mounting documentation of atrocities as “fake news,” and claiming without evidence that dead and wounded civilians photographed were “crisis actors.”

Efforts are underway by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, and Ukrainian prosecutors to compile evidence for criminal indictments, with Prosecutor Karim Khan saying last month that an investigation was opened after the ICC received referrals from 39 nations regarding potential evidence of war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Attacks on medical facilities and staff are considered particularly heinous under international law, which stipulates that they must be protected. Still, prosecutors must show that the destruction is intentional or reckless.

Among the most thoroughly documented strikes was the March 9 bombing of a children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol. Two AP journalists, the last members of the international media to remain in the city after it was encircled by Russian forces, arrived at the hospital minutes after the explosion.

They saw a smoldering two-story-deep crater in the interior courtyard, surrounded by the twisted and burned remains of several vehicles. The force of the explosion tore the facades off three buildings, blowing out the windows and wrecking rooms inside.

The AP journalists took photographs and video of stunned survivors coming out of the hospital. A pregnant woman being carried on a stretcher held her belly, blood staining her sweatpants, her face pale. She later died following an emergency cesarean section at another nearby hospital, said Timur Marin, one of the surgeons who tried to save her. The woman’s baby also died.

Another pregnant woman, Mariana Vishegirskaya, her face bloodied, clutched her belongings in a plastic bag and made her way down a set of debris-strewn stairs and out of the ruined hospital.

Vishegirskaya was taken to another nearby hospital, Mariupol Regional Intensive Care, where she gave birth the following day to a baby girl that she named Veronika.

“We were lying in wards when glass, frames, windows and walls flew apart,” she told AP, lying next to her newborn.

Ukrainian authorities said that three were killed by the airstrike, including a child, while 17 were wounded.

Kremlin officials said that Russian aircraft had struck the hospital, but that all patients and staff had been evacuated prior to the bombing.

At a UN Security Council meeting the day after the strike, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that the wounded pregnant women documented by AP journalists were “crisis actors,” playing the part of victims in an elaborate plot to frame Russia.

The contention that the victims were actors and the hospitals were military targets “is preposterous, and no court of law would give it any credence,” said David Scheffer, who served as the first US ambassador-at-large for war crimes issues during former US president Bill Clinton’s second term.

Scheffer and Goodman said that prosecutors in any trial are likely to argue that multiple strikes against medical facilities are evidence of an intentional strategy to break the morale of the enemy population.

The assaults on medical facilities in Ukraine began with at least two attacks on the first day of the war.

On Feb. 24, a local media organization posted a photograph on Twitter of City Children’s Hospital No. 1 in Donetsk, struck by an artillery shell that damaged its top floor. AP matched the building in the photograph to pre-war images of the hospital in Donetsk, and the building is clearly marked as a medical facility on maps of the area.

Another photograph posted on Twitter showed a large explosion and fire at Central City Hospital in Vuhledar. AP matched the building in the photograph to pre-war images of the hospital in Vuhledar, which is clearly marked as a medical facility on maps.

The advocacy group Human Rights Watch obtained additional photographs from the hospital’s chief doctor, Natalia Sosyura, who provided the names of the four civilians who died in the strike. Ten others were reported to have been wounded.

Another photograph showed the crumpled nose cone of a rocket, which Chris Weakley, a former US Army explosive ordnance disposal technician and private intelligence analyst, identified as coming from a Russian Tochka ballistic missile, used to carry cluster munitions.

As a former Soviet republic, Ukraine also has access to some Russian weapons systems, but there is no evidence that Ukraine has been attacking its own hospitals.

The stockpiling and use of cluster munitions is banned under an international convention signed by 110 countries, but Russia and Ukraine are not among them.

However, their use in civilian areas is by definition indiscriminate — a contravention of international humanitarian law — as the munition scatters small grenade-sized bomblets over a wide area.

On the second day of the war, three more Ukrainian medical facilities were reported to have been hit, including a children’s hospital and cancer center.

Kharkiv Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 1 was also struck by a cluster bomb munition, wounding one staff member. Photographs posted on the hospital’s social media accounts show numerous impact craters on the hospital campus, including one in a playground.

One of the photographs shows an unexploded bomblet about the size of a soda bottle on the ground near the front entrance, which Weakley identified as a Russian-made 9N235 cluster submunition.

A different video verified by AP shows a series of explosions in a building identified on maps as the oncology department of Melitopol City Hospital No. 1. The building in the video matches pre-war imagery of the hospital, which features a large red cross on the facade.

Statistics for the number of Ukrainian medical facilities damaged since Russia invaded vary widely. The Ukrainian Ministry of Health said that 248 medical facilities have been damaged, with 13 completely destroyed, while the WHO said that 58 Ukrainian medical facilities have been damaged, some more than once.

The AP and Frontline have only counted those they could independently confirm.

Russian shelling in Lysychansk early this month caused extensive damage to Luhansk Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital.

Sergei Haidai, a local government official, said the hospital was hit by at least 10 shells over a two-day period, wounding a surgeon.

AP video from March 11 shows damage to ambulances and buildings at Dergachi Central Hospital, which Lysychansk Mayor Vyacheslav Zadorenko said resulted from a Russian attack.

That video also shows expended cluster rocket canisters impaled in the ground, which Weakley identified as Russian-made 9M27K cargo rockets, which carry the same bomblets found at the children’s hospital in Kharkiv.

Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, which houses Ukraine’s primary pediatric cancer center, has repeatedly been rocked by explosions since the war began.

Yulia Ablamskaya said that she was one of 17 employees inside the Mediland Clinic Kyiv when a loud “boom” rocked the building in the early morning hours of March 16. As the chaos unfolded, she hurried to get the three remaining patients at the center to a safer place. The patients are all awaiting operations and unable to travel, she added.

“We felt the walls of the building shivering,” said Ablamskaya, an administrator at the clinic. “So, we of course jumped up and went to take the patients.”

Once they were safe, she returned to take photographs and videos of the damage, which she provided to AP. They show cracked walls and shattered windows.

There is also evidence that Russian forces have intentionally targeted ambulances and medics.

A video posted online on Feb. 26 shows an ambulance engulfed in flames on a rural road outside Kherson after Ukrainian officials said that it was struck by Russian heavy weapons fire. Medics from a second ambulance work feverishly to save a wounded man wearing a red paramedic’s uniform who is on the ground, bleeding from his head.

Ukrainian media and government authorities reported that ambulance driver Volodymyr Vasyliovych Kovalchuk and a patient died in the attack, which appears to match a confirmed incident in the WHO database.

David Crane is a former senior inspector general in the US Department of Defense who served as chief prosecutor of a UN-sponsored war crimes tribunal over atrocities committed during Sierra Leone’s civil war.

What is happening in Ukraine is worthy of prosecution, he said.

“The bottom line is this is medieval warfare in the Ukraine,” Crane said. “It’s precisely the sort of warfare that the laws of armed conflict were designed to prevent.”