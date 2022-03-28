The West must preserve the Zelenskiy government

The West must not give in to strategic hubris, thinking they can sanction the Russians into regime change or convince Putin’s inner circle to dethrone him

By Michael Ignatieff





Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to wipe Ukraine off the map, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants to keep Ukraine alive as a democratic state. The question is what the West wants. What is its strategic goal?

The West’s objectives have so far been framed in the negative: to avoid being drawn into a war with Russia, while still doing whatever possible to help the Ukrainians. That has meant saying no to Zelenskiy when he asks for a NATO-enforced “no fly zone.”

However, the West’s war strategy cannot be built on what it will not do. NATO and its allies must define a positive objective.

Illustration: Yusha

At the beginning of the invasion, when many predicted a quick Russian victory, the West could stick to virtue signaling, congratulating Zelenskiy and his government on their courage while discreetly preparing to evacuate them to exile.

Zelenskiy refused the offer and the Ukrainians have shown what they can do, so NATO is pouring anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles into the country and sharing military intelligence with Ukrainian commanders. The West has entered a proxy war, and in proxy wars, the proxy defines the objectives. When proxies do well, it is tempting to start envisaging more ambitious objectives, from forcing the opponent into a humiliating stalemate to effecting regime change.

However, this raises the risk of strategic hubris. The West risks forgetting that Russians have much experience enduring economic hardship. They can absorb a great deal of economic punishment before rising against the regime. It is also hubristic to predict that Putin’s inner circle would rise up and dethrone him.

It is far too early to conclude that Putin is losing the war. He has shifted to more destructive and effective tactics, with the hideous destruction of Mariupol and Kharkiv indicating what might be in store for Kyiv.

Neither the West nor its proxy are in any position to announce regime change as the strategic goal, which would risk provoking Putin into pursuing an even more violent and dangerous escalation.

The West has been congratulating itself on the severity of the sanctions regime, but sanctions are weapons that hit both sides. Every Western leader knows that higher gasoline prices mean political trouble back home, especially in an election year. If the West cuts back further on Russian energy imports, or if the Russians turn off the tap themselves, a recession or even depression would loom.

Western leaders might be concerned about the likely long-term economic effects of sanctions, but they also know that focusing on their own economies — and hence their own political futures — at the expense of the Ukrainians would look disgraceful, and not just to the Ukrainians.

At a time when the war has roused fury in Western electorates on an unprecedented scale, saving Western economies by sacrificing the Ukrainians is poor politics and bad strategy. If a Russian victory can still be prevented, the West will need to step up its assistance to the Ukrainian military to force Putin into a bloody stalemate, followed by a negotiated settlement that leaves at least part of Ukraine intact and in the Zelenskiy government’s hands.

Even here, the West needs to plan for the worst, not hope for the best. The worst would be the fall of the Zelenskiy government, after a long siege and bombardment of Kyiv. Providing the Ukrainians with anti-aircraft, anti-missile, and anti-artillery capabilities is essential to break the siege.

However, if these fail to hold the Russians back, the West must decide whether it can stand by and watch the presidential palace being bombed and a democratically elected government being destroyed. The fall of the Zelenskiy government would give Putin the victory that he so desperately needs. It would allow him to wipe out Ukraine as a sovereign state, and to begin to turn a newly conquered people into Russians.

This plausible scenario should give Western leaders strategic and moral clarity. The West’s strategic objective in this war ought to be to preserve the Zelenskiy government. By saving the government, the West can save Ukraine. Any Russian effort to finish off the Zelenskiy government should be the West’s red line: the moment when it would send a message to Putin that if he does not stop, it would respond with force.

If Western political leaders can reach a consensus on this strategic message, it would then be up to the alliance’s military leadership to draw up tactical plans for delivering the message loud and clear.

Michael Ignatieff is a history professor at Central European University.

Copyright: Project Syndicate