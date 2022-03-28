Taiwan’s consumer price index (CPI) last month grew 2.63 percent compared with the same month last year, which was slightly lower than the 2.84 percent increase in January, but above the 2 percent alert level set by the central bank for the seventh consecutive month, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) data released earlier this month showed. In the first two months of the year, the headline CPI rose 2.6 percent compared with the same period last year. The main costs pushing up the index, food and transportation, were up 4.51 and 16.8 percent annually respectively.
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causing commodity prices to surge and increasing the risk of wider supply disruptions, elevated consumer prices are expected to persist and would affect people based on what they purchase. Rising inflation would likely eat into recent wage increases, and higher costs might wipe them out altogether, which is not just bad news for workers, but also the economy as a whole.
For example, average monthly take-home pay in January grew 2.91 percent year-on-year to NT$44,369, but the annual increase was only 0.06 percent in real terms after deducting a 2.84 percent rise in CPI, DGBAS data showed. Last year, the economy expanded 6.28 percent and average monthly take-home pay grew 1.93 percent, but real wages contracted 0.04 percent, the first retreat in five years, after accounting for inflation, the data showed.
What is more worrisome is that the rich are growing richer and the poor poorer due to the unbalanced development of the nation’s industries. US-China trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic have had positive effects on the electronics, information technology, semiconductor and container shipping industries, but non-tech businesses, especially those in the service sector, have experienced severe declines, causing some to put their workers on furlough programs. Headlines about employees at container shipping companies receiving annual bonuses of as much as 40 months’ wages obscure the fact that workers at restaurants, fitness centers and other businesses relying on domestic demand are struggling to make ends meet.
The wage gap between employees in export-oriented industries and domestic market-reliant industries has become more pronounced, according to a Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research study on domestic income and industrial structure commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Further compounding the situation, unequal income distribution has worsened for many industries since the onset of the pandemic, with high-income earners and high-tech employees receiving the bulk of wage increases.
Raising wages is the most straightforward approach to address the issue, and although the government has worked to increase the monthly minimum wage and expects a 4 percent salary raise for public-sector employees to prompt the private sector to follow suit, it needs to do more to keep up with rising consumer prices. It also has to find a balance between epidemic prevention and economic growth to avoid a serious decline in the service sector, and help non-tech industries achieve balanced development and find ways to increase overall wages.
Over the past 20 years, the government has failed to encourage sufficient research and development at non-tech manufacturing and service companies. It has also failed to channel funds into those firms to upgrade their equipment and help them refine their business models. A shift in mentality and a determination to stop concentrating resources on high-tech industries could help set things right. That means continually re-evaluating its industrial policies to keep up with what is important for the sustainable and equitable development of the economy.
Taiwanese manufacturers, especially chipmakers and electronics assemblers, have long touted themselves as their customers’ best partners and suppliers, given their resourceful workforces and flexible manufacturing capacity. They once again proved their ability to perform well by overcoming geopolitical tensions and COVID-19 restrictions, as reflected in last month’s export orders, which grew at a more rapid pace than industry insiders predicted. Taiwan’s exports expanded for a 24th consecutive month to US$51.56 billion last month — the best February figure ever. That represented growth of 21 percent from the same period a year earlier, beating an estimate of 9 percent by the Ministry
In light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠), who is known for his pro-China stance and proposed a “unification” referendum in 2007, has made surprising remarks regarding Taiwan’s national security. In an article published this week, Tsao said that Taiwan could only achieve long-term peace by adopting a “two-state theory.” As most of those endorsing the theory have previously been pro-Taiwan politicians, Tsao’s theory, while not original, is indicative of a consensus forming among Taiwanese and of how the global community regards the nation. In 1999, Taiwan’s first directly elected president, Lee Teng-hui (李登輝),
After striving to contain the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Taiwan finally saw its first day of no local cases in more than two months. As a result, the government is expected to start lifting COVID-19 restrictions, but such easing must be done in stages, without repeating Hong Kong’s mistakes. Despite a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination rate exceeding 70 percent, Hong Kong is facing its worst outbreak of the pandemic. The territory’s experience shows that having two shots only reduces the number of severe Omicron cases, but provides little protection against infection. Many people in Taiwan regard the nation’s vaccination coverage rate as the
Undoubtedly, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has provided Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) with the biggest opportunity in disguise to scrutinize the reaction of the international community. For Xi, it comes at the right time and, to some extent, as the only point of reference for his own permutation and combinations of “unification” tactics toward Taiwan. The Russia-Ukraine crisis has put forward the best worst-case scenario for Xi for assessing miscalculations, and the kind of responses and countermeasures that one can expect from the international system. Unlike for any other leader, the lessons Xi can draw from the