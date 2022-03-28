EDITORIAL: Correcting Taiwan’s uneven growth

Taiwan’s consumer price index (CPI) last month grew 2.63 percent compared with the same month last year, which was slightly lower than the 2.84 percent increase in January, but above the 2 percent alert level set by the central bank for the seventh consecutive month, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) data released earlier this month showed. In the first two months of the year, the headline CPI rose 2.6 percent compared with the same period last year. The main costs pushing up the index, food and transportation, were up 4.51 and 16.8 percent annually respectively.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causing commodity prices to surge and increasing the risk of wider supply disruptions, elevated consumer prices are expected to persist and would affect people based on what they purchase. Rising inflation would likely eat into recent wage increases, and higher costs might wipe them out altogether, which is not just bad news for workers, but also the economy as a whole.

For example, average monthly take-home pay in January grew 2.91 percent year-on-year to NT$44,369, but the annual increase was only 0.06 percent in real terms after deducting a 2.84 percent rise in CPI, DGBAS data showed. Last year, the economy expanded 6.28 percent and average monthly take-home pay grew 1.93 percent, but real wages contracted 0.04 percent, the first retreat in five years, after accounting for inflation, the data showed.

What is more worrisome is that the rich are growing richer and the poor poorer due to the unbalanced development of the nation’s industries. US-China trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic have had positive effects on the electronics, information technology, semiconductor and container shipping industries, but non-tech businesses, especially those in the service sector, have experienced severe declines, causing some to put their workers on furlough programs. Headlines about employees at container shipping companies receiving annual bonuses of as much as 40 months’ wages obscure the fact that workers at restaurants, fitness centers and other businesses relying on domestic demand are struggling to make ends meet.

The wage gap between employees in export-oriented industries and domestic market-reliant industries has become more pronounced, according to a Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research study on domestic income and industrial structure commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Further compounding the situation, unequal income distribution has worsened for many industries since the onset of the pandemic, with high-income earners and high-tech employees receiving the bulk of wage increases.

Raising wages is the most straightforward approach to address the issue, and although the government has worked to increase the monthly minimum wage and expects a 4 percent salary raise for public-sector employees to prompt the private sector to follow suit, it needs to do more to keep up with rising consumer prices. It also has to find a balance between epidemic prevention and economic growth to avoid a serious decline in the service sector, and help non-tech industries achieve balanced development and find ways to increase overall wages.

Over the past 20 years, the government has failed to encourage sufficient research and development at non-tech manufacturing and service companies. It has also failed to channel funds into those firms to upgrade their equipment and help them refine their business models. A shift in mentality and a determination to stop concentrating resources on high-tech industries could help set things right. That means continually re-evaluating its industrial policies to keep up with what is important for the sustainable and equitable development of the economy.