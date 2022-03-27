Ukraine is changing the world order, but not in the way Putin hoped

No matter how the war unfolds, Russia’s invasion has upended European defense policy for the long term

By Marc Champion / Bloomberg





Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his armed forces into Ukraine, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti published an article that assumed imminent victory.

It celebrated “a new era,” marked by the end of Western domination, the severing of bonds between the US and continental Europe, and the return of Russia to its rightful “space and place” in the world.

As the war rages on, heralding the arrival of a single Russian World to unite Ukraine with Belarus and Russia looks at best premature. RIA Novosti soon took the article down, but the author was right about one thing: Putin’s decision to invade does appear to be changing the international order, just not necessarily in the way he planned.

Illustration: Constance Chou

From Berlin to London and Baltic capitals such as Tallinn, the metrics of defending Europe have been torn up. A large scale war is no longer unthinkable and nations are reconsidering what they spend, what they buy and how they would need to fight.

Rather than split from the US, NATO’s European members have cleaved to it. Rather than shrink to its pre-expansion size of the 1990s — as Putin demanded before his invasion — the alliance is positioning more personnel on its frontiers. NATO has sent about an additional 3,000 troops to its eastern flank, as well as helicopters, tanks and fighter jets, to deter any potential Kremlin decision to expand the battlefield.

“No matter how this war turns out — and as cynical as it sounds now — historians will say that Putin’s attack on Ukraine gave Europe the time it needed to recover so it could confront Russia and, further down the road, China,” said British general Richard Barrons, a former commander of the UK’s Joint Forces Command. “Ukraine is paying a high price to buy us time.”

The big question for Europe will be what it does with that time. Germany’s commitment to spend an additional 100 billion euros (US$109.89 billion) is only the most obvious example of stepping up militarily, one that has implications for the balance of power within Europe, as well as with Russia.

Others are also upping their defense budgets, including the three tiny Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania — which have long rung the alarm bell over Putin. They are also asking NATO for permanent bases, as well as long-range anti-aircraft systems, even if it is less clear they would get them.

None of that suggests a return to stability in Europe, but a recognition of its loss. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “is a post-imperial, post-colonial land grab,” former US National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs Fiona Hill said last week at the Metropolitan State University of Denver. “If we let this happen, we’re setting a precedent for the future.”

Those extra billions could be spent effectively, or not. As the initial shock of the war and inspirational impact of the Ukrainian resistance inevitably fades, NATO’s unity and determination might do so too.

Putin might yet be able to achieve some of his goals, and there is every indication he might choose isolation for Russia — and permanent instability for Ukraine and Europe — over acknowledging his mistake. Defeat could call into question his political survival.

“It is still a race,” said David Shlapak, senior defense researcher at the Rand Corporation, a US think tank. “It is a race where they have motivated us to start running, but it is still a competition that neither side is pre-ordained to win or lose. There are a lot of cards that still need to be played on the NATO side to figure that out.”

Shlapak was responsible for a war game Rand conducted after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, to predict what would happen if Russia were to invade the three Baltic states. The results made headlines because they were sobering: Russian forces would reach the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian capitals within 60 hours.

In a fait accompli, they would also close the so-called Suwalki Gap — a land corridor that runs from the border of Belarus to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad — before other, larger NATO allies had time to respond.

It is natural to be skeptical of such a lightning attack after the events in Ukraine over the past three weeks, but also too early to say what the war would change among the assumptions fed into Rand’s war game, Shlapak said.

Russia’s leaders and commanders would surely go about an attack on NATO very differently.

Still, the Russian military has been mauled and its stock of precision-guided missiles depleted. Barring a catastrophic escalation of the Ukraine conflict, that should make a Russian war of choice with NATO less likely in future than it was before Feb. 24, former US Joint Chiefs of Staff special assistant Michael Mazarr said.

For sure, in three or five years, Putin’s generals should by then have learned lessons, regrouped and rearmed, he said, but they would be hobbled by sanctions that limit access to technologies and finance.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday told reporters that allies would seek to tighten and expand sanctions on Russia.

That is where the more worrying change to Europe’s security order comes in, Mazarr said.

Stability between great powers depends on reaching some mutual agreement to maintain the status quo, he said. That was achieved even with the Soviet Union after the 1960s, but never with Putin’s Russia. Whatever the wisdom of NATO’s post-Cold War expansion, such a deal might now be impossible.

After Ukraine, “there is no treating the kind of regime that’s in the Kremlin as a geopolitical partner,” Mazarr said. “We are now locked into an indefinite confrontation with an increasingly humiliated, hyper-nationalistic and dangerous great power in decline.”

Concern in Washington has focused on whether China might help Russia evade sanctions and re-equip, a move that would invite further US sanctions and accelerate the world’s redivision into economic and geopolitical blocs. China has denied that Moscow even asked for help, and so far there are few concrete signs that it would.

In front-line NATO states, defense officials are less focused on Russian military snafus in Ukraine and more on evidence that Putin could act on false assumptions.

“Russia wants to restore this Soviet type bloc of states in this part of the world,” said Brigadier General Riho Uhtegi, commander of the Estonian Defense League, a volunteer reserve of 19,000 adults and 6,000 cadets.

“Maybe we are not next. There is Moldova and still Georgia, there’s a frozen conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and there’s Kazakhstan. There are many places Russia has to do something, but we have to be ready,” he said.

Uhtegi has received about 1,000 applications to join his force since the invasion of Ukraine began, half from women, and is planning to buy more of the anti-tank weapons and shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles that the Ukrainians have deployed to such effect, he said.

Most of all, Uhtegi is convinced that events have proved wrong Rand’s assumptions about how such a war would in fact play out in the Baltics. No doubt Russian forces would move quickly to the capitals, but the war would — as in Ukraine — be fought behind Russian lines and in cities. It would not be a done deal.

“If NATO forces took a while to come, they would not be coming to occupied territory,” Uhtegi said. “They would be coming to a war zone.”

The Baltics always believed that Russia posed a military threat and were often seen as alarmist — if not paranoid — in capitals further west and south. However unlikely a Russian decision to take on NATO might still seem, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte joined the country’s paramilitary force this month.

However, it is not so much in the Baltic states or Poland where the invasion of Ukraine is forcing a fundamental rethink on security.

In addition to Germany’s new fund, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz committed to increase annual defense spending to at least NATO’s 2 percent of GDP target, from 1.53 percent last year — an undershoot that has been a source of tension with successive US administrations. Based on Germany’s GDP, that would represent an annual increase of US$21 billion, about one-third of Russia’s entire defense budget.

Putin’s invasion has had such an impact across Europe because everyone suddenly understands that distance offers less protection in an age of hypersonic weapons and cyber, information and economic warfare, said Barrons, who is now co-chairman of Universal Defence and Security Solutions, a British strategy consultancy.

Ninety minutes after launch, “there are cruise missiles over London,” he said.