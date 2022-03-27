Ukraine’s lessons for modern warfare

By Eugene Yeh 葉俊雄





Russia late last month invaded Ukraine, shocking the world — but Moscow underestimated its enemy, relied on faulty intelligence, bungled its resupply line preparations and has failed to maintain control of the skies.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has demonstrated the courage and preparedness to take the fight to the invaders through asymmetric warfare.

Successful strategy requires knowing your enemy better than you know yourself. Russia has failed to do either, and its inferior strategy has left it at a standstill, unable to proceed, destroying all hope of achieving a quick victory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion sent shockwaves throughout the world, seriously damaging world peace and stability, while triggering international condemnation. Democracies have responded with waves of sanctions in areas including economic, financial and trade, in what is essentially a declaration of war through nonmilitary means.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has refused to flee the capital, Kyiv, preferring to stay and drum up morale, as the entire country shows its iron resolve to fight the Russian aggressor. Zelenskiy has also addressed the governments of many countries through video link, delivering persuasive and moving speeches, earning himself great admiration and respect, and spurring countries worldwide to provide military, intelligence, communication, economic and humanitarian aid.

The hacker group Anonymous has also joined the fray, attacking Russian Web sites, spy satellites and infrastructure. The realms of foreign relations, psychological operations, public debate, the Internet, information and technology have all been brought to bear in the ongoing battle.

This war is being conducted like none other before.

In Taipei, the government, at the highest levels, is scrutinizing the unfolding events, discussing what this means for future conflicts and investigating the implications for the nation’s strategic direction, objectives and deployment, so it can prepare appropriately.

First, modern warfare is no longer about a clash of militaries. Of course, advanced weaponry, such as drones, missiles and satellites, is still crucial, but wars have become far more complex, comprehensive and diverse.

While protecting the nation remains the core responsibility of the Ministry of National Defense, other agencies would need to play their part. Even though war is rare, it leaves devastation in its wake and comes at great cost, and all ministries would have to consider their own risk management concerns and make the policy decisions that are necessary.

For example, this could include reinforcing crucial infrastructure, ensuring adequate supplies of military and civilian resources, creating and maintaining diverse communication systems, protecting fuel and transportation systems, implementing cybersecurity protocols and training skilled personnel.

Second, the resolve and preparedness of a civilian force to defend the nation would be a critical factor determining victory.

If Taiwan is to have a civilian force to supplement the military, it would require legislation, resources and time, as well as a significant shift in approach.

Third, the support and assistance of allies would be another pivotal factor. Taiwan must ensure that it is perceived as invaluable, and it must participate in the international community, where it must contribute its strengths, such as in disaster response, construction and problem solving, to solidify its status as an irreplaceable part of the global system.

If Taiwan does this, it would always have many reliable allies.

Eugene Yeh is a former director-general of the National Center for High-performance Computing.

Translated by Julian Clegg