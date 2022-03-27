A new “canal greenway” running along the Chianan Irrigation Canal (嘉南大圳) was officially inaugurated on March 12. The cycle path stretches nearly 88km through Yunlin County, Chiayi County and Tainan. As well as providing the public with a great destination for exercise and leisure, the areas along the greenway feature landscapes, history and culture that are worth seeing.
The canal has played a significant role in the history of Taiwan’s agricultural development. Its history is inseparable from Japanese engineer Yoichi Hatta’s lifelong contributions to Taiwan.
Now that this national-level bicycle path — the longest in Taiwan — has been completed and is open to the public, those who wander along it can not only appreciate the beauty of the region’s fields and waterways, but also absorb the atmosphere of local history and culture, while imagining how our pioneering forebears’ labored to build the Wushantou Reservoir (烏山頭水庫) and adjacent irrigation channels.
More than 90 years have passed since the Chianan Irrigation Canal was completed. Now that the greenway has been finished, it will become a travel destination that combines many functions, including sightseeing, culture, sport and leisure, as well as providing educational value in the fields of nature, geography and history.
By walking or riding along the greenway, one can spot the traces of historical events and experience the beauty of the natural ecological environment. From an educational point of view, it is a perfect place for combining lessons with outdoor activities while directly experiencing the local culture.
Fang Tze-yu is an assistant professor at Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology.
Translated by Julian Clegg
The world is focused on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. And outside of Europe, no country has paid closer attention than Taiwan, a fellow frontline democracy also threatened by a nearby revisionist authoritarian power in Beijing. The lessons of the war in Ukraine are relevant to the entire free world. But it is especially crucial that the Taiwanese people learn from them so that the Taiwanese people can secure their own freedom from tyranny. The first lesson is that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), like Vladimir Putin’s Russia, cannot be trusted. Like the Kremlin, the CCP views international treaties and obligations
Taiwanese manufacturers, especially chipmakers and electronics assemblers, have long touted themselves as their customers’ best partners and suppliers, given their resourceful workforces and flexible manufacturing capacity. They once again proved their ability to perform well by overcoming geopolitical tensions and COVID-19 restrictions, as reflected in last month’s export orders, which grew at a more rapid pace than industry insiders predicted. Taiwan’s exports expanded for a 24th consecutive month to US$51.56 billion last month — the best February figure ever. That represented growth of 21 percent from the same period a year earlier, beating an estimate of 9 percent by the Ministry
In light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠), who is known for his pro-China stance and proposed a “unification” referendum in 2007, has made surprising remarks regarding Taiwan’s national security. In an article published this week, Tsao said that Taiwan could only achieve long-term peace by adopting a “two-state theory.” As most of those endorsing the theory have previously been pro-Taiwan politicians, Tsao’s theory, while not original, is indicative of a consensus forming among Taiwanese and of how the global community regards the nation. In 1999, Taiwan’s first directly elected president, Lee Teng-hui (李登輝),
After striving to contain the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Taiwan finally saw its first day of no local cases in more than two months. As a result, the government is expected to start lifting COVID-19 restrictions, but such easing must be done in stages, without repeating Hong Kong’s mistakes. Despite a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination rate exceeding 70 percent, Hong Kong is facing its worst outbreak of the pandemic. The territory’s experience shows that having two shots only reduces the number of severe Omicron cases, but provides little protection against infection. Many people in Taiwan regard the nation’s vaccination coverage rate as the