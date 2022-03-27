New canal greenway offers insights

By Fang Tze-yu 方子毓





A new “canal greenway” running along the Chianan Irrigation Canal (嘉南大圳) was officially inaugurated on March 12. The cycle path stretches nearly 88km through Yunlin County, Chiayi County and Tainan. As well as providing the public with a great destination for exercise and leisure, the areas along the greenway feature landscapes, history and culture that are worth seeing.

The canal has played a significant role in the history of Taiwan’s agricultural development. Its history is inseparable from Japanese engineer Yoichi Hatta’s lifelong contributions to Taiwan.

Now that this national-level bicycle path — the longest in Taiwan — has been completed and is open to the public, those who wander along it can not only appreciate the beauty of the region’s fields and waterways, but also absorb the atmosphere of local history and culture, while imagining how our pioneering forebears’ labored to build the Wushantou Reservoir (烏山頭水庫) and adjacent irrigation channels.

More than 90 years have passed since the Chianan Irrigation Canal was completed. Now that the greenway has been finished, it will become a travel destination that combines many functions, including sightseeing, culture, sport and leisure, as well as providing educational value in the fields of nature, geography and history.

By walking or riding along the greenway, one can spot the traces of historical events and experience the beauty of the natural ecological environment. From an educational point of view, it is a perfect place for combining lessons with outdoor activities while directly experiencing the local culture.

Fang Tze-yu is an assistant professor at Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology.

Translated by Julian Clegg