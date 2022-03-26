Oil thirst is forcing Joe Biden to pivot US back to Saudi Arabia

While US officials say that ties with Riyadh are fine, sources say that the relationship is hampered by human rights concerns and attitudes of indifference in the kingdom

By Nick Wadhams, Annmarie Hordern and Matthew Martin / Bloomberg





US President Joe Biden has been reluctantly drawn into closer ties with Saudi Arabia’s king-in-waiting, forced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to rethink a standoffish approach as the US struggles to curb soaring oil prices.

The problem is Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is not ready to play along.

The softening US attitude, described by a dozen people familiar with the debate, follows months of efforts by some senior administration officials in Washington to convince a wary president that ignoring the de facto Saudi Arabian leader was hampering US foreign policy goals. The need to isolate Moscow gave new impetus to that push.

Illustration: Tania Chou

One official described Russia’s aggression as a paradigm-shifting event that changes the way the US looked at Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is the Middle East’s economic powerhouse and for years has been a political heavyweight in the region’s affairs and a dominant force in OPEC+ — a powerful alliance between the oil-exporters’ cartel and Russia.

It is also one of the biggest buyers of US-made weapons.

The shift is in part an admission that Biden backed himself into a corner during his presidential campaign by calling Saudi Arabia a “pariah,” a reflection of his revulsion over the 2018 murder of critic Jamal Khashoggi and a desire to retreat from the cozier relations under former US president Donald Trump, who deployed his son-in-law Jared Kushner to work directly with Prince Mohammad, often to the exclusion of his own top diplomat.

Conversations with people in Riyadh and Washington paint a picture of an administration that recognizes that it must maintain a decades-old partnership that has guaranteed US clout in the world’s top energy-exporting region and yet also wants to punish Prince Mohammad, 36, over his human rights record.

Three people familiar with the matter said that the two sides were trying to arrange a call between Biden and the crown prince for the first time, but strains were now so deep that it would take time.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council on Monday said that it “is categorically false” that the White House made a formal request for a call with the crown prince, and denied that Saudi Arabian officials have rebuffed the president.

“The president spoke with King Salman on February 9th,” council spokeswoman Emily Horne said. “In that call, they set forth an affirmative bilateral agenda from climate, to security, to energy cooperation. Since that important call, our teams have been engaged at every level. There have been no discussions of subsequent calls at the president’s level given this regular and ongoing engagement.”

A US official who asked not to be identified said that Saudi Arabia agrees with the protocol of the president speaking with his counterpart, the king.

The official also said that Biden has been open to conversations with Prince Mohammad, adding that if the crown prince had traveled to Rome in October last year during the G20 gathering, Biden would have met with him.

Biden set himself up for a serious challenge after taking office in January last year by promising to reorient his foreign policy away from the Middle East and make human rights a greater priority. At the time, his spokeswoman said his counterpart was King Salman and phrased the shift as a “recalibration” in ties.

Yet the US relies on Saudi Arabia for 7 percent of its oil imports, a number that will not budge much unless it spurs more domestic output — something that progressives in Biden’s party would resist.

Saudi Arabia is also an important regional counterbalance to Iran, whose armed proxies launch near-daily attacks on US allies across the Middle East. Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis struck six sites in the kingdom as recently as Sunday, including some operated by state oil giant Aramco.

Biden’s cold shoulder has been particularly poorly received as he seeks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord that would hand the Islamic Republic an oil windfall without addressing such security concerns.

Saudi Arabia said in a statement on Monday that it refused to be held responsible for any shortage of oil on global markets as long as its energy facilities face attack from Iranian-backed Houthis, urging the international community to do more to secure supplies.

Now, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine adds further complication. It has contributed to soaring gasoline prices, which the Biden administration is eager to bring down before voters head into midterm elections that could hand control of the US Congress to the Republicans.

However, rebuilding ties will not be easy. Biden’s decision to bypass Prince Mohammad and deal only with his aging father is seen in Riyadh as a personal insult — one that will not be forgiven overnight.

The country’s leaders also resent the attention that the US has lavished on their tiny neighbor Qatar and have griped that Washington only calls when it needs a favor.

This time, Saudi Arabia — along with Israel and the United Arab Emirates — want the US to address longer-term concerns over Iran’s support for armed groups and offer lasting security guarantees before they rally behind Biden’s effort to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and relieve energy markets.

In a sign that the message is filtering through, the US condemned the latest attacks, with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pledging that the US would “fully support our partners in the defense of their territory.”

The US had transferred a significant number of Patriot missile interceptors to Saudi Arabia in the past few weeks, acting on urgent requests amid tensions in the relationship, an official familiar with the situation said.

One US official said that there are ongoing discussions on oil and the US administration believes they are heading to good place on price pressure cooperation.

In a recent interview with The Atlantic, when asked if Biden misunderstands him, the crown prince responded: “Simply, I do not care,” adding that it was “up to him to think about the interests of America.”

Of the idea of alienating Saudi Arabia, he replied: “Go for it.”

Administration officials are debating whether those remarks were just posturing or a genuine shift in outlook by Saudi Arabia, which has built deeper ties with Russia and China as the US has sought to shift focus from the region.

Even as those ties grow, most officials argue Saudi Arabian officials recognize that Beijing is no substitute for Washington.

One person familiar with the US administration’s stance, who asked not to be named, described Prince Mohammad as pouting, a characterization indicative of the US’ attitude to a key ally at a time of international crisis.

“It’s not going well and it’s not likely to go well,” said Kori Schake, director of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute. “There’s a strong tendency in American foreign policy to expect everybody else to drop what they’re doing and immediately turn their attention to helping us address whatever we’re worried about.”

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government’s communications center did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the kingdom’s relationship with the US or potential for a call with Biden.

People familiar with the matter said that the biggest holdouts to softening the US approach have been the president and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Biden is concerned about blowback in Washington, including from congressional Democrats who have lambasted him as too soft, and from the Washington Post, the newspaper that published Khashoggi’s columns, sources said.

Blinken frets that Prince Mohammad is still doing things that warrant condemnation.

The kingdom recently executed 81 people, while civilian casualties have mounted in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has been bombing the Houthis since they dislodged the internationally recognized government in 2015.

Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth, describing in an interview a call with Blinken, said that the US diplomat “acknowledged the limitations that the government faces of their countervailing values and interests.”

Just as Biden might have run too hard away from Saudi Arabia early in his tenure, now some in Washington worry that he might overcompensate in the rush to align partners against Putin.

“It’s all fine and good to argue that we need to work with bad actors against even worse actors, but we should remember that this was the same logic that led the US to treat Vladimir Putin as a partner in the War on Terror,” said Matt Duss, senior foreign policy adviser to US Senator Bernie Sanders.