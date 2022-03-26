Europe’s changing views good for Taiwan

By Chang Feng-lin 張豐麟





On Feb. 28, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said that despite its neutrality, Switzerland would support all EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and immediately freeze the bank accounts of 370 people, including that of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A day earlier, in response to calls from Ukrainian authorities, Sweden, which is also relatively neutral, broke its tradition of not supplying weapons to conflict zones by vowing to provide “direct” military aid to Ukraine, with 5,000 anti-tank weapons, including Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapons and the well-known, easy-to-use 84mm AT4s. Sweden’s supply list also included 135,000 packs of field rations and 5,000 sets of protective equipment.

Finland, another relatively neutral country, is also considering military aid for Ukraine, and has agreed to allow Estonia to transfer field artillery purchased from Finland to Ukraine.

Such shifts have had a profound impact on the other side of the world in Taiwan.

Taiwanese often see their nation as an “international orphan,” believing it is difficult to import weapons and equipment from neutral European nations.

However, over the past half-century, Taiwan has acquired some fine weapons from neutral European states through “third parties” or other means. Such weapons include Swedish AT4 rocket launchers and Bofors 40mm autocannons, as well as the Swiss Skyguard air defense system and 35mm fast guns that can also be upgraded to fire “advanced hit efficiency and destruction ammunition” with authorization from the original manufacturer.

“If you are virtuous, you will never be lonely and always have friends” (德不孤必有鄰), the Chinese saying goes. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has taught Taiwan a lesson: When faced with aggression from an authoritarian country, even relatively neutral nations that share the same values of freedom and democracy will offer a helping hand.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out, Taiwan donated masks and medical supplies to non-diplomatic allies in Europe, while the overall pandemic situation was stable back home. Taiwan kept expressing its willingness to devote itself to the international community with enthusiasm and empathy. Such great efforts have won the friendship of many Europeans.

On Feb. 21, the military announced it would decommission its M41A3 Walker Bulldogs, the army’s oldest and only light tanks, weighting 25 tonnes each. The M41 series has been in service for about 64 years since 1958, making it much older than most Taiwanese soldiers.

However, the government has not procured new light tanks, because many excellent light tanks are made in hilly, neutral European countries.

Such advanced weapons include the Swedish Combat Vehicle 90 120T tank destroyer and the Austrian Spanish Cooperation Development 2 medium main battle tank (ASCOD 2 MMBT).

At the end of last year, the Philippine army imported 18 Sabrah light tanks produced by Israel’s Elbit Systems, and equipped with the same Oto Melara Hitfact 105mm tank turret on the ASCOD 2 MMBT.

According to an exclusive report in the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper), the US is in June expected to deliver the first two 108 M1A2T Abrams heavy tanks procured by Taiwan, with the rest to be delivered by 2026. Considering that there is still demand for such light tanks on Taiwan’s outlying islands, perhaps it can seize this good timing and opportunity to try to acquire them.

Chang Feng-lin is a university lecturer.

Translated by Eddy Chang