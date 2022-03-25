The world is focused on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. And outside of Europe, no country has paid closer attention than Taiwan, a fellow frontline democracy also threatened by a nearby revisionist authoritarian power in Beijing. The lessons of the war in Ukraine are relevant to the entire free world. But it is especially crucial that the Taiwanese people learn from them so that the Taiwanese people can secure their own freedom from tyranny. The first lesson is that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), like Vladimir Putin’s Russia, cannot be trusted. Like the Kremlin, the CCP views international treaties and obligations
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Cheng Li-wun’s (鄭麗文) confrontation with Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday backfired, with people posting thousands of comments on her Facebook page showing support for the head of the Central Epidemic Command Center — as the KMT once again demonstrated that it is out of touch with the nation. “I’m with you, minister A-chung (阿中),” many posts read, referring to a common nickname for Chen, while others criticized Cheng, after their heated exchange at a meeting of the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee. A group of KMT legislators protested the meeting
Taiwanese manufacturers, especially chipmakers and electronics assemblers, have long touted themselves as their customers’ best partners and suppliers, given their resourceful workforces and flexible manufacturing capacity. They once again proved their ability to perform well by overcoming geopolitical tensions and COVID-19 restrictions, as reflected in last month’s export orders, which grew at a more rapid pace than industry insiders predicted. Taiwan’s exports expanded for a 24th consecutive month to US$51.56 billion last month — the best February figure ever. That represented growth of 21 percent from the same period a year earlier, beating an estimate of 9 percent by the Ministry
Russia is sleepwalking into becoming a client state for China as the invasion of Ukraine prolongs. As Russia faces increasing international sanctions, China is playing an increasingly larger role in providing the financing that Russia needs to fund its war. China is exploiting the circumstances by buying cheap oil and gas from Russia while seeking ways to covertly fund Russia’s war on Ukraine to exhaust the US and its allies, and more importantly to pave the way to invade Taiwan. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is going to become a proxy war for China, in which Russia is the client state