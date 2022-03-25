Canceling free pills may cure the NHI

Funding of the National Health Insurance (NHI) system is a political “third rail” in Taiwan — a no-win issue that leaders dread to touch.

Being from Canada, I cannot help but compare the systems and see that NHI funding would be one less controversial issue for the country if it were entirely funded by tax revenue.

Last month, there was concern about overseas Taiwanese taking advantage of the system during temporary visits. This led to renewed discussion about how much Taiwanese should be paying toward NHI. In Canada and many other countries where there are no premiums or copayments, the issue is moot.

While the fees paid by Taiwanese might be seen as a way to prevent NHI misuse, other areas of systemic abuse crop up. One is in the way that doctors hand out “free pills” as a panacea to Taiwanese who commonly run to the clinic at the first sign of a sniffle.

This problem was covered well by David Spencer on the Taiwan News Web site on Feb. 22, 2018 (“Why Taiwan needs to shake its prescription drug habit”). He said that the volume of unnecessary drugs handed out in Taiwan is itself a burden on the healthcare system’s finances.

I agree, and I have wondered if eliminating drugs from NHI coverage would compensate for waiving all fees and premiums.

If not, there are other benefits to gain from making people pay for their drugs. One is that doctors would be more inclined to discuss why a drug is being prescribed, allowing patients to feel more informed about their treatment.

Although prescribed drugs are identified on a sheet of paper provided in Taiwanese pharmacies, they are mostly left unlabeled on their plastic packaging. This leaves people feeling disinclined to understand what they are taking or why.

Physicians are just as unlikely to bother explaining the purpose and effect of each drug when patients are happy to walk away uninformed.

I have given my head a shake when watching Taiwanese friends pop open blister packs of pills, unquestioningly taking a stimulant before sleep, or an antibiotic for mild cold symptoms.

I have experienced similar episodes, being prescribed painkillers when I was in no pain, and so forth. On most occasions, the doctor has not even discussed medication with me in the examination room, later having the receptionist hand me a prescription for up to five medications.

In these situations, I end up spending time on the Internet looking up the codes on the pills, trying to figure out what each one is before I decide to put it into my body.

Canada’s healthcare coverage does not include prescription drugs, except for elderly people and residents living below the economic poverty line. The result is that the nation’s doctors take a more pragmatic approach to prescription medications. For instance, antibiotics are not prescribed before conducting a laboratory test, unless waiting for a diagnosis would result in harm when a bacterial infection is highly suspected (a lab test is done regardless).

Physicians are also open to recommending lower-cost options if an ideal drug is expensive, or explain to people when a drug is “helpful, but not necessary.” The process leaves the patient feeling involved in their treatment.

There are also potential dangers to having NHI cover prescription drugs. In one instance in Taiwan, two dermatologists and a hospital specialist did not inform me of three potentially helpful drugs for a precancerous skin condition on the basis of cost.

The “wait and see” approach to skin cancer was unsettling, so I did some online sleuthing and found that my condition was often treated with one of three anti-cancer creams or laser dermabrasion.

When later presented with these options, the specialist shook his head and said the medical system would not pay for these pricey, “unnecessary” treatments. Paying out of pocket was not allowed.

I put up a fuss and made sure I got one of the creams. Perhaps to save a bit of face, the doctor let me know that my demand was costing the system NT$3,000, which I thought was a reasonable sum for cancer prevention.

Having the patient pay for medications would liberate doctors to discuss all treatment options without fear of ringing an NHI auditor’s alarm.

When considering the elimination of fees and premiums, another significant cost saving would be found in removing a huge bureaucracy that processes medical payments. Think about how many people are employed as cashiers at hospitals or as NHI auditors in government offices, not to mention the technical and administrative support they require.

The public might put up a great deal of resistance to losing their “free” drugs, and top income earners would likely be outraged at having their taxes hiked to offset eliminating the users’ costs. Regardless, alternative funding mechanisms are not impossible and deserve discussion.

To stem abuse of the system, a starting point should be the reform of public attitudes toward seasonal viruses. It should be common knowledge that doctors cannot cure colds and flus, and visiting a clinic for commonly experienced symptoms within 48 hours of onset is itself a misuse of NHI funds.

Physicians could also borrow a page out of traditional Chinese medicine. While its methods and treatments are poles apart from what we view as Western medical practices, doctors would do well to adopt its holistic approach to the body and not over-rely on drugs to please patients.

Michael Riches is a copy editor at the Taipei Times.