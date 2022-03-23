[ LETTER ]

Chiang Wan-an fair game

During an interpellation over power outages at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei last week, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) — a potential candidate for Taipei mayor — repeatedly demanded that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) “guarantee” there would be no more blackouts for a year.

Annoyed at Chiang’s goading, Su retorted with: “Your grandfather guaranteed recapturing China, and the KMT still has not done that... To fulfill your grandfather’s and your great-grandfather’s promise, I served in the military for two years. I was told I would be the first to set foot in mainland China and save our compatriots. What is the point of a guarantee?”

After the exchange, Chiang hit back at Su for being a “gutless, irresponsible premier,” and said that Democratic Progressive Party members should stop obsessing over his ancestry.

However, Chiang’s inexperience and inability to think on his feet, and his lack of leadership, had senior KMT figures rushing in to extricate him from a tight spot.

Of course, a legislator has the right to ask Su for a guarantee, but there is also truth in Su’s rebuttal.

Chiang claims that his name “Wan-an” was given to him by his grandfather former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), whose goal was “to fight communism and safeguard Taiwan.”

Thus, it is only natural that people would show interest in his ancestry.

As one claiming the Chiang line, will Chiang Wan-an shoulder his forefather’s promises to fight communism and Russia?

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a 50-year-old former heavyweight boxing champion, said: “You do not attack the strong — you fear them. That’s why we have to be strong and clearly say that they won’t be able to just take us.”

He later added: “There is a good saying: If you want peace, prepare for war... I am ready to take up arms and fight.”

Can the same attitude be expected of Chiang Wan-an, who lacks the audacity to even show his stance on his ancestor’s promises of “recapturing China,” being “anti-communism and anti-Russia” and wanting “to fight communism and safeguard Taiwan”?

As a wimp short of leadership and flexibility, it is a little far-fetched to believe that Chiang Wan-an has the “guts” to be the next Klitschko in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Tsai Min-hsiung

Taipei