Tech walls off Russia like never before, posing new risks for US

The campaign to starve Russia of technology — stripping the nation of everything from iPhones and Airbnb listings to defense electronics — is an unprecedented experiment that risks pushing Russian President Vladimir Putin further into China’s orbit. Using export controls as a tool, the US is leading an effort to deprive Russia of components it needs for high-end industry and advanced weapons, with the hopes of ensuring that Putin feels the pain of his decision to invade Ukraine. That has forced makers of computers, chips and sensors to halt shipments to Russia. At the same time, many of the biggest US firms

By Katrina Manson