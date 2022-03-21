While the Russian army is advancing toward Kyiv and Odesa, the free world is watching closely to see whether the Russian invasion of its neighboring state could be a blueprint for China’s leader and his dream to invade Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has made what he calls the “reunification” of democratic Taiwan with the People’s Republic of China under autocratic rule his life’s goal and vowed to Chinese that he would achieve this objective in their lifetime. His rhetoric resembles closely the one of his close ally in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who fantasizes about a “Holy Russia”
The campaign to starve Russia of technology — stripping the nation of everything from iPhones and Airbnb listings to defense electronics — is an unprecedented experiment that risks pushing Russian President Vladimir Putin further into China’s orbit. Using export controls as a tool, the US is leading an effort to deprive Russia of components it needs for high-end industry and advanced weapons, with the hopes of ensuring that Putin feels the pain of his decision to invade Ukraine. That has forced makers of computers, chips and sensors to halt shipments to Russia. At the same time, many of the biggest US firms
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine compounding the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, most world leaders are not in an optimistic mood, as they face days of turmoil and economic stress. Amid these challenges, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強), in his annual report to the Chinese National People’s Congress on March 5, said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aims for “stability” in its relations with Taiwan and the world. Surprisingly perhaps, Li mentioned “stability” 81 times. Li’s focus raised a few eyebrows, as China is typically a nation bent on growth. Granted, most countries seek stable economies — and few would choose
In his State of the Union address in 2002, then-US president George W. Bush used the expression “axis of evil” to describe Iran, North Korea and Iraq. The phrase was a deliberate evocation of the Axis powers of World War II — Nazi Germany, fascist Italy and imperial Japan — whose actions eviscerated the peace of the period between the two world wars and plunged the world into another conflagration. The expression drew significant criticism in the US and abroad. Critics said that the three countries were not sufficiently aligned to be an “axis.” However, hindsight shows that the Bush administration was