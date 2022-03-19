Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Monday spoke at a media event promoting a lottery for couples who marry this year.
One might wonder if the lottery — in which newlyweds could win up to NT$200,000 (US$7,052) — is a publicity stunt, particularly as Ko’s final term as mayor is coming to an end. Ko himself acknowledged that the lottery would not convince couples to marry. One-third of adults over 40 in the city are single, and the city’s population has been steadily decreasing — and aging. However, the NT$3 million in annual prize money from Ko’s lottery would be much better spent on programs that go further toward convincing young people to marry and have children.
Ko said that only 11,000 marriages were registered in Taipei last year, and that the city’s low birthrate likely coincides with its low marriage rate.
The next logical step would seem to be for Ko and his administration to figure out why people are not getting married. Most likely the cause is financial — specifically, unaffordable housing and daycare costs, along with stagnant wages. Daycare and housing costs in Taipei are nearly on a par with those in Tokyo, while average salaries in Taipei are half of that city’s, according to the online database Numbeo.
Facing insurmountable costs, both partners in a marriage must often be employed, but even then they struggle to pay childcare costs on top of a mortgage.
While couples in Taiwan have traditionally lived with the groom’s parents, surveys show that times have changed and many young Taiwanese women are opposed to subjecting themselves to prying eyes and demands of in-laws, leaving home ownership as the only meaningful path to marriage.
If Ko and the central government are serious about addressing the low birthrate — and they should be — they need to get serious about tackling the housing bubble and high daycare costs.
The Taichung City Government has taken on the latter challenge by building more public daycare centers, and lowering daycare costs by 30 percent from the start of this year.
Despite Taipei’s relatively low birthrate, parents in the city must register on waiting lists for public daycare. Spots are chosen through a lottery system, leaving daycare to chance for couples who cannot afford the exorbitant costs of private childcare.
Many young couples in Taipei have migrated from other parts of the country for work. That means a low likelihood that they have nearby family members to assist with babysitting while they are at work.
Taichung has shown that municipal governments can do more to tackle the problem, but ultimately, given that the low birthrate is a national problem, the central government should be making public daycare cheaper and more widely available. If the government cannot build enough public daycare centers, then it should amend legislation to force employers to grant longer paid maternity or paternity leave, so that parents can stay home with children until kindergarten or elementary school.
Housing problems are more difficult to solve. Legislators have introduced bills to reduce real-estate speculation and to heavily tax owners of multiple properties, but these measures have had little effect.
As in other places around the world, Taiwan’s real-estate market tends to make the rich richer while shutting out those on limited incomes. If the government does not take bolder action to ensure a path toward home ownership for young working professionals, then housing will remain out of reach for most, and the birthrate will continue to decline.
Officials frequently cite the crisis of an aging population and declining birthrate as a national security concern. However, if young couples cannot afford daycare and housing, then raising a child is not realistic, and making light of the issue through a lottery for newlyweds will not win hearts or solve problems.
While the Russian army is advancing toward Kyiv and Odesa, the free world is watching closely to see whether the Russian invasion of its neighboring state could be a blueprint for China’s leader and his dream to invade Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has made what he calls the “reunification” of democratic Taiwan with the People’s Republic of China under autocratic rule his life’s goal and vowed to Chinese that he would achieve this objective in their lifetime. His rhetoric resembles closely the one of his close ally in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who fantasizes about a “Holy Russia”
Having spent a diplomatic career working on Russia/USSR and Taiwan/China, I have followed events in those regions closely for more than fifty years. Early on, I expended countless brain cells obtaining spoken and written proficiency in Russian and Chinese. Therefore, I feel I must speak out now on Vladimir Putin’s reckless invasion of Ukraine and what it means for Asia. There is cause for grave concern, but also reason not to go overboard on the comparison between what is currently unfolding in Ukraine and Taiwan’s situation. Putin’s reckless adventurism caught the world by surprise, but we might have seen this coming.
Is US President Joe Biden’s Taiwan policy a continuation of his predecessor’s vision? Yes, but the US Indo-Pacific Strategy the Biden administration publicized last month communicates a more comprehensive stance on Taiwan. In the 2019 Indo-Pacific Strategy, then-US president Donald Trump considered Taiwan Washington’s “like-minded partner.” Biden’s strategy made the bold claim that Taiwan is one of the US’ “leading regional partners.” This recognition has helped enhance Taiwan’s status, as Taipei is now on par with Washington’s medium-sized partners, such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam and others. Essentially, there is continuation and reinforcement in the Biden administration’s approach
The campaign to starve Russia of technology — stripping the nation of everything from iPhones and Airbnb listings to defense electronics — is an unprecedented experiment that risks pushing Russian President Vladimir Putin further into China’s orbit. Using export controls as a tool, the US is leading an effort to deprive Russia of components it needs for high-end industry and advanced weapons, with the hopes of ensuring that Putin feels the pain of his decision to invade Ukraine. That has forced makers of computers, chips and sensors to halt shipments to Russia. At the same time, many of the biggest US firms