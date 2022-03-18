During an interpellation over power outages at the Legislative Yuan last week, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) — great-grandson of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and grandson of former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) — repeatedly demanded that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) “guarantee” there would be no more blackouts.
Not getting a straight answer from Su, Chiang Wan-an insisted that the government have the “guts” to deliver on its promise, to which Su retorted: “Your grandfather guaranteed recapturing China, and the KMT still hasn’t done that... To fulfill your grandfather and your great-grandfather’s promise, I served in the military for two years. I was told I would be the first to set foot in mainland China and save our compatriots. What is the point of a guarantee?”
The exchange has drawn criticism from the pan-blue camp, most notably from KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康). While some were calling for Su to step down, others were asking for the establishment of an “anti-interpellation” rule.
While accusing Su of not daring to offer a guarantee, the KMT seems to have swept its promises and guarantees under the rug. Aside from recapturing China, the KMT promised to oppose the communists in Russia, but its promises seem to have become taboo, with none of its members willing to acknowledge them.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the KMT was initially on the fence, but after witnessing the global community unanimously side with Ukraine, it quickly switched from pro-Russia inclinations to a timid and overdue support for Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Chiang Wan-an is the KMT’s potential candidate for Taipei mayor in the election later this year.
Gentle, well-mannered and inoffensive, he has always been viewed by KMT supporters as the “party’s boy.” Since his exchange with Su, KMT heavyweights have been rushing in to “save” Chiang Wan-an, which has only enhanced his weakling image and given voters reason to question his abilities.
To transform his “gutless” image, he should display more intellect, conviction and leadership in question-and-answer sessions, instead of resorting to the goading language most used by “street ruffians.”
The KMT must have misgivings if it thought Chiang Wan-an could become “the messiah” who would lead the party into a new era. By changing his surname from Chang (章) to Chiang (蔣), he chose to embrace the Chiang dynasty. While his ancestry is gaining him wide support among Taipei’s deep-blue voters, he has so far failed to attract independent voters of the younger generation. His mediocre and fruitless performance in politics has people questioning whether he is solely relying on his birthright.
As one claiming the Chiang line, is he going to shoulder his forefathers’ promises to fight communism? Or is Chiang Wan-an going to turn into a prodigal son who mingles with pro-China cohorts? Either way, he has tough decisions ahead of him, and an even tougher future if he continues with the weak behavior.
As Chiang Wan-an’s great-grandfather and grandfather proved, a name can be more of a liability than an asset. If he really wishes to do his name and family justice, he will need to show some grit and resolve in November’s mayoral election.
While the Russian army is advancing toward Kyiv and Odesa, the free world is watching closely to see whether the Russian invasion of its neighboring state could be a blueprint for China’s leader and his dream to invade Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has made what he calls the “reunification” of democratic Taiwan with the People’s Republic of China under autocratic rule his life’s goal and vowed to Chinese that he would achieve this objective in their lifetime. His rhetoric resembles closely the one of his close ally in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who fantasizes about a “Holy Russia”
Having spent a diplomatic career working on Russia/USSR and Taiwan/China, I have followed events in those regions closely for more than fifty years. Early on, I expended countless brain cells obtaining spoken and written proficiency in Russian and Chinese. Therefore, I feel I must speak out now on Vladimir Putin’s reckless invasion of Ukraine and what it means for Asia. There is cause for grave concern, but also reason not to go overboard on the comparison between what is currently unfolding in Ukraine and Taiwan’s situation. Putin’s reckless adventurism caught the world by surprise, but we might have seen this coming.
Is US President Joe Biden’s Taiwan policy a continuation of his predecessor’s vision? Yes, but the US Indo-Pacific Strategy the Biden administration publicized last month communicates a more comprehensive stance on Taiwan. In the 2019 Indo-Pacific Strategy, then-US president Donald Trump considered Taiwan Washington’s “like-minded partner.” Biden’s strategy made the bold claim that Taiwan is one of the US’ “leading regional partners.” This recognition has helped enhance Taiwan’s status, as Taipei is now on par with Washington’s medium-sized partners, such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam and others. Essentially, there is continuation and reinforcement in the Biden administration’s approach
The campaign to starve Russia of technology — stripping the nation of everything from iPhones and Airbnb listings to defense electronics — is an unprecedented experiment that risks pushing Russian President Vladimir Putin further into China’s orbit. Using export controls as a tool, the US is leading an effort to deprive Russia of components it needs for high-end industry and advanced weapons, with the hopes of ensuring that Putin feels the pain of his decision to invade Ukraine. That has forced makers of computers, chips and sensors to halt shipments to Russia. At the same time, many of the biggest US firms