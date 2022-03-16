Having spent a diplomatic career working on Russia/USSR and Taiwan/China, I have followed events in those regions closely for more than fifty years. Early on, I expended countless brain cells obtaining spoken and written proficiency in Russian and Chinese. Therefore, I feel I must speak out now on Vladimir Putin’s reckless invasion of Ukraine and what it means for Asia. There is cause for grave concern, but also reason not to go overboard on the comparison between what is currently unfolding in Ukraine and Taiwan’s situation. Putin’s reckless adventurism caught the world by surprise, but we might have seen this coming.
Is US President Joe Biden’s Taiwan policy a continuation of his predecessor’s vision? Yes, but the US Indo-Pacific Strategy the Biden administration publicized last month communicates a more comprehensive stance on Taiwan. In the 2019 Indo-Pacific Strategy, then-US president Donald Trump considered Taiwan Washington’s “like-minded partner.” Biden’s strategy made the bold claim that Taiwan is one of the US’ “leading regional partners.” This recognition has helped enhance Taiwan’s status, as Taipei is now on par with Washington’s medium-sized partners, such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam and others. Essentially, there is continuation and reinforcement in the Biden administration’s approach
During the three months leading up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on Feb. 24, the US had pleaded with China to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. About two weeks into the war, Washington is trying to persuade Beijing to broker a ceasefire. In the eyes of Washington, and maybe the West as a whole, ties between China and Russia mean that the two countries share a great deal of strategic and tactical decisionmaking. However, nothing could be further from reality. How robust are these ties? Not as strong as they appear. It is true that Chinese
As the war in Ukraine entered its 15th day yesterday, an alliance of Western nations led by the US and a number of Asian countries was punishing Moscow. In addition to levying sanctions against Russia, NATO has provided Ukraine with assistance, mainly in the form of military equipment, such as US-made FGM-148 Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles and FIM-92 Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles. The weapons have enabled Ukrainian armed forces to fight back against the Russian military. Taiwan’s military has also acquired such missiles. In 1998, the Ministry of National Defense purchased more than 700 Stinger air-defense missiles, and in 2001 purchased at