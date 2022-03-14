It is an impossible bind. US President Joe Biden is facing demands for the US to do more as Ukrainian civilians are terrorized and killed by the Russian military, but he is also determined to avoid going down in history as the US president who started a third world war.
Russia has pummeled Ukraine with more than 625 missiles so far, the US Department of Defense said, causing untold death and destruction, and prompting an exodus of more than 2 million refugees.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly recruiting Syrian mercenaries and preparing to level cities to break Ukrainians’ will in the face of his invasion.
Illustration: Yusha
In response, the US president has imposed unprecedented sanctions and joined allies in turning Russia into a global pariah. Last month, Biden authorized US$350 million in military aid to Ukraine and he has given officials the go-ahead to share intelligence with Kyiv at a “frenetic” pace.
None of this has prevented a humanitarian catastrophe that generates traumatic images on TV and newspaper front pages.
For many in the US, there is a sense of anger, frustration and impotence: Why can the world’s biggest military superpower not intervene?
A vocal minority contends that Biden can and should.
US Representative Adam Kinzinger, a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, has urged NATO to declare a “no-fly zone” to disrupt Russian air operations and “give the heroic Ukrainians a fair fight.”
The call has been echoed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who accused NATO of “weakness” and “disunity” after the alliance ruled it out.
However, the Biden administration has firmly rejected the idea, wary that it might require US forces to shoot down Russian aircraft and so draw the two nuclear-armed nations into confrontation.
This caution-first approach posits a three-dimensional chess game in which one bad move could herald disaster.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC’s Meet the Press on Feb. 6: “For everything we’re doing for Ukraine, the president also has a responsibility to not get us into a direct conflict, a direct war, with Russia, a nuclear power, and risk a war that expands even beyond Ukraine to Europe. That’s clearly not our interest. What we’re trying to do is end this war in Ukraine, not start a larger one.”
Most members of the US Congress appear to be on the same page.
Democrats and Republicans have warned that, with his back against the wall and his state of mind in question, Putin could lash out in unpredictable ways.
Marco Rubio, vice chair of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, told ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos: “A no-fly zone has become a catchphrase. I’m not sure a lot of people fully understand what that means. That means flying AWACS [airborne warning and control system] 24 hours a day. That means the willingness to shoot down and engage Russian airplanes in the sky.”
“That means, frankly, you can’t put those planes up there unless you’re willing to knock out the anti-aircraft systems that the Russians have deployed, and not just in Ukraine, but in Russia and also in Belarus,” he said. “It means starting world war III.”
Biden is keenly aware how the law of unintended consequences has haunted past US presidents during military misadventures in Vietnam and Iraq. Neoconservative nation-building has fallen into disrepute.
Last year, Biden ended the US’ longest war, in Afghanistan, so he has little appetite for starting a new one, but nonintervention also carries a moral price.
In 2011, when Biden was vice president, then-US president Barack Obama declared that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should step aside, but he resisted calls to send in US troops even as the regime killed, jailed, tortured and unleashed chemical weapons on its own people.
Hawks in Washington are urging Biden to avoid a similar scenario.
John Bolton, a former US national security adviser who held posts in Republican-led administrations since Ronald Reagan was US president, said: “If you believe that you put NATO’s planes in the sky over Ukraine, and there’s an engagement between a NATO plane and a Russian plane, and from that one single engagement in an instant you’re at world war III, then you have given Russia incredible leverage over us.”
“They’re now deterring us and that really is the argument: ‘No-fly zone will lead to world war III.’ That’s not true,” he said.
US Senator Lindsey Graham went even further by writing on Twitter that Putin should be assassinated — a comment that illustrated how quickly hostile rhetoric could spiral out of control.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded flatly: “That is not the position of the United States government and certainly not a statement you’d hear come from the mouth of anybody working in this administration.”
Short of a no-fly zone, Zelenskiy has asked for Soviet-era MiG-29 jets, which Ukrainian pilots are capable of operating.
On Tuesday, Poland agreed to send all its MiG-29s “immediately and free of charge” to an US air base in Germany so they can be delivered to Ukraine.
US Senator Ben Sasse said: “The clock is ticking and Russia is attacking Ukraine’s airfields. President Biden needs to get this MiG transfer done and he needs to get it done today. Ukraine doesn’t have time for paperwork. Load these MiGs up and get them to Ukrainian pilots who can still make a difference. Don’t slow walk this.”
The Pentagon then appeared to scupper — or at least delay — the plan, saying that it was not “tenable.”
The Pentagon said that the prospect of the jets departing from a US airbase “to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance”.
Biden has banned all imports of Russian oil and gas, “targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy,” despite domestic political risks, and raised the level of US troops in Europe to about 100,000.
He is locked in the most dangerous showdown with a leader in Moscow since then-US president John F. Kennedy went head to head with then-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago.
Lawrence Haas, a former communications director for former US vice president Al Gore, said: “Biden needs to calibrate his response to reduce the chances that this crisis will escalate out of control. He has made clear that we’re not going to send US troops and NATO’s not going to send troops and I think that’s reasonable.”
“But I do believe that he could ramp up the sanctions to the maximum extent possible and also provide more weaponry to Ukraine to fight its own battle,” he said.
Russia on Feb. 24 launched a wide-scale attack on Ukraine before the eyes of the international community, upending the global geopolitical order. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to capture Ukraine within 72 hours, Russian forces have faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops and citizens. While Moscow is facing international pressure for its actions, Kyiv has been gaining support. Even though there are stark differences between Taiwan and Ukraine, both countries have aggressive neighbors with expansionist tendencies. The priority for Taiwan is to keep an eye on the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and formulate countermeasure strategies. For the invasion of Ukraine, Putin
After the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it appeared as if the conflict would be a net-positive for the Chinese Communist Party with regard to its territorial designs on Taiwan. Like an attack dog, Russian President Vladimir Putin had torn a chunk out of Pax Americana. Putin’s calculation that Western powers would not intervene directly, for fear of escalating the conflict into a nuclear war, proved correct. Furthermore, the invasion promised to distract Washington and the US military for years to come. However, nearly two weeks into the war, Putin’s Ukraine gambit appears increasingly unfavorable to Beijing. The unexpectedly
During the three months leading up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on Feb. 24, the US had pleaded with China to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. About two weeks into the war, Washington is trying to persuade Beijing to broker a ceasefire. In the eyes of Washington, and maybe the West as a whole, ties between China and Russia mean that the two countries share a great deal of strategic and tactical decisionmaking. However, nothing could be further from reality. How robust are these ties? Not as strong as they appear. It is true that Chinese
As the war in Ukraine entered its 15th day yesterday, an alliance of Western nations led by the US and a number of Asian countries was punishing Moscow. In addition to levying sanctions against Russia, NATO has provided Ukraine with assistance, mainly in the form of military equipment, such as US-made FGM-148 Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles and FIM-92 Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles. The weapons have enabled Ukrainian armed forces to fight back against the Russian military. Taiwan’s military has also acquired such missiles. In 1998, the Ministry of National Defense purchased more than 700 Stinger air-defense missiles, and in 2001 purchased at