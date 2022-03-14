Biden’s impossible bind: How should the US tackle Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

While the president ruled out getting the US military directly involved, some in Washington question whether a bolder stance is needed

By David Smith / THE GUARDIAN, Washington





It is an impossible bind. US President Joe Biden is facing demands for the US to do more as Ukrainian civilians are terrorized and killed by the Russian military, but he is also determined to avoid going down in history as the US president who started a third world war.

Russia has pummeled Ukraine with more than 625 missiles so far, the US Department of Defense said, causing untold death and destruction, and prompting an exodus of more than 2 million refugees.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly recruiting Syrian mercenaries and preparing to level cities to break Ukrainians’ will in the face of his invasion.

Illustration: Yusha

In response, the US president has imposed unprecedented sanctions and joined allies in turning Russia into a global pariah. Last month, Biden authorized US$350 million in military aid to Ukraine and he has given officials the go-ahead to share intelligence with Kyiv at a “frenetic” pace.

None of this has prevented a humanitarian catastrophe that generates traumatic images on TV and newspaper front pages.

For many in the US, there is a sense of anger, frustration and impotence: Why can the world’s biggest military superpower not intervene?

A vocal minority contends that Biden can and should.

US Representative Adam Kinzinger, a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, has urged NATO to declare a “no-fly zone” to disrupt Russian air operations and “give the heroic Ukrainians a fair fight.”

The call has been echoed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who accused NATO of “weakness” and “disunity” after the alliance ruled it out.

However, the Biden administration has firmly rejected the idea, wary that it might require US forces to shoot down Russian aircraft and so draw the two nuclear-armed nations into confrontation.

This caution-first approach posits a three-dimensional chess game in which one bad move could herald disaster.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC’s Meet the Press on Feb. 6: “For everything we’re doing for Ukraine, the president also has a responsibility to not get us into a direct conflict, a direct war, with Russia, a nuclear power, and risk a war that expands even beyond Ukraine to Europe. That’s clearly not our interest. What we’re trying to do is end this war in Ukraine, not start a larger one.”

Most members of the US Congress appear to be on the same page.

Democrats and Republicans have warned that, with his back against the wall and his state of mind in question, Putin could lash out in unpredictable ways.

Marco Rubio, vice chair of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, told ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos: “A no-fly zone has become a catchphrase. I’m not sure a lot of people fully understand what that means. That means flying AWACS [airborne warning and control system] 24 hours a day. That means the willingness to shoot down and engage Russian airplanes in the sky.”

“That means, frankly, you can’t put those planes up there unless you’re willing to knock out the anti-aircraft systems that the Russians have deployed, and not just in Ukraine, but in Russia and also in Belarus,” he said. “It means starting world war III.”

Biden is keenly aware how the law of unintended consequences has haunted past US presidents during military misadventures in Vietnam and Iraq. Neoconservative nation-building has fallen into disrepute.

Last year, Biden ended the US’ longest war, in Afghanistan, so he has little appetite for starting a new one, but nonintervention also carries a moral price.

In 2011, when Biden was vice president, then-US president Barack Obama declared that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should step aside, but he resisted calls to send in US troops even as the regime killed, jailed, tortured and unleashed chemical weapons on its own people.

Hawks in Washington are urging Biden to avoid a similar scenario.

John Bolton, a former US national security adviser who held posts in Republican-led administrations since Ronald Reagan was US president, said: “If you believe that you put NATO’s planes in the sky over Ukraine, and there’s an engagement between a NATO plane and a Russian plane, and from that one single engagement in an instant you’re at world war III, then you have given Russia incredible leverage over us.”

“They’re now deterring us and that really is the argument: ‘No-fly zone will lead to world war III.’ That’s not true,” he said.

US Senator Lindsey Graham went even further by writing on Twitter that Putin should be assassinated — a comment that illustrated how quickly hostile rhetoric could spiral out of control.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded flatly: “That is not the position of the United States government and certainly not a statement you’d hear come from the mouth of anybody working in this administration.”

Short of a no-fly zone, Zelenskiy has asked for Soviet-era MiG-29 jets, which Ukrainian pilots are capable of operating.

On Tuesday, Poland agreed to send all its MiG-29s “immediately and free of charge” to an US air base in Germany so they can be delivered to Ukraine.

US Senator Ben Sasse said: “The clock is ticking and Russia is attacking Ukraine’s airfields. President Biden needs to get this MiG transfer done and he needs to get it done today. Ukraine doesn’t have time for paperwork. Load these MiGs up and get them to Ukrainian pilots who can still make a difference. Don’t slow walk this.”

The Pentagon then appeared to scupper — or at least delay — the plan, saying that it was not “tenable.”

The Pentagon said that the prospect of the jets departing from a US airbase “to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance”.

Biden has banned all imports of Russian oil and gas, “targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy,” despite domestic political risks, and raised the level of US troops in Europe to about 100,000.

He is locked in the most dangerous showdown with a leader in Moscow since then-US president John F. Kennedy went head to head with then-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago.

Lawrence Haas, a former communications director for former US vice president Al Gore, said: “Biden needs to calibrate his response to reduce the chances that this crisis will escalate out of control. He has made clear that we’re not going to send US troops and NATO’s not going to send troops and I think that’s reasonable.”

“But I do believe that he could ramp up the sanctions to the maximum extent possible and also provide more weaponry to Ukraine to fight its own battle,” he said.