Russia on Feb. 24 launched a wide-scale attack on Ukraine before the eyes of the international community, upending the global geopolitical order. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to capture Ukraine within 72 hours, Russian forces have faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops and citizens. While Moscow is facing international pressure for its actions, Kyiv has been gaining support. Even though there are stark differences between Taiwan and Ukraine, both countries have aggressive neighbors with expansionist tendencies. The priority for Taiwan is to keep an eye on the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and formulate countermeasure strategies. For the invasion of Ukraine, Putin
After the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it appeared as if the conflict would be a net-positive for the Chinese Communist Party with regard to its territorial designs on Taiwan. Like an attack dog, Russian President Vladimir Putin had torn a chunk out of Pax Americana. Putin’s calculation that Western powers would not intervene directly, for fear of escalating the conflict into a nuclear war, proved correct. Furthermore, the invasion promised to distract Washington and the US military for years to come. However, nearly two weeks into the war, Putin’s Ukraine gambit appears increasingly unfavorable to Beijing. The unexpectedly
During the three months leading up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on Feb. 24, the US had pleaded with China to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. About two weeks into the war, Washington is trying to persuade Beijing to broker a ceasefire. In the eyes of Washington, and maybe the West as a whole, ties between China and Russia mean that the two countries share a great deal of strategic and tactical decisionmaking. However, nothing could be further from reality. How robust are these ties? Not as strong as they appear. It is true that Chinese
As the war in Ukraine entered its 15th day yesterday, an alliance of Western nations led by the US and a number of Asian countries was punishing Moscow. In addition to levying sanctions against Russia, NATO has provided Ukraine with assistance, mainly in the form of military equipment, such as US-made FGM-148 Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles and FIM-92 Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles. The weapons have enabled Ukrainian armed forces to fight back against the Russian military. Taiwan’s military has also acquired such missiles. In 1998, the Ministry of National Defense purchased more than 700 Stinger air-defense missiles, and in 2001 purchased at