Former Presidential Office secretary-general Chang Tsu-i (張祖詒), at the age of 104, has published a book titled The President and I: A historical record of unusual times in politics (總統與我：政壇奇緣實錄).
In the book, Chang writes about a visit to the Dasi Archives in 1984 at the request of then-president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), to study dossiers and records relating to the 228 Incident.
The purpose was to allow Chang to investigate the role of the former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government — at the time based in Nanjing — to assess the extent to which it made mistakes and was responsible for the massacre.
After gaining access to the archive and studying its records, Chang concluded that “the instructions issued by the central government were fair and reasonable, and I suggested to President Chiang that there would be no harm in opening the files up to the public.”
However, Chiang disagreed.
On page 249 of the book, Chang wrote that the facts surrounding the massacre “contained in black and white within the archive’s files,” should be transferred to the Academia Historia Office or the National Archives Administration for preservation.
Chang argued that, given the transfer of political power, it was time for all files and records concerning the then-government’s handling of the 228 Incident to be opened up to the public “so as to prevent anyone from tampering with the records, such as by adding or obliterating Chinese characters, or by inserting or removing the pages of a file.”
Chang must be unaware that in 1997, the Academia Historia Office published the three-volume work “Academia Historia Office Historical Materials and Files Relating to 228” (國史館藏二二八檔案史料).
Starting in 2002, the office began publishing a multi-volume series of additional files it had obtained titled “Archives Materials on the 228 Incident” (二二八事件檔案彙編).
As of February last year, with the assistance of the National Archives Administration, the office has now published 29 volumes in this series.
The 27th volume contains records from the office’s “Dasi Files” collection — which were later renamed the “Chiang Kai-shek Presidential Files” — consisting of confidential files and telegrams, biographical accounts and “revolutionary documents” pertaining to the Incident.
The 27th volume is 599 pages, and represents a complete collection of all the files and materials inspected by Chang at the Dasi Archives in 1984.
Additionally, the office has collaborated with the National Archives Administration to build the “228 Incident Files Database” — an online catalogue of 17,000 core files relating to the Incident. The resource has been online since October 2020 and can be found at 228.drnh.gov.tw.
Chang’s belief that Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) “displayed leniency” toward Taiwanese during the Incident is primarily founded upon a telegram Chiang Kai-shek sent on March 13, 1947, which instructed then-governor general Chen Yi (陳儀) to “assume responsibility for strictly prohibiting reprisals by military administration officials, or face punishment for insubordination.”
However, a correct historical understanding cannot be formed by relying on a single source.
On the eve of the Incident as anti-government protests were rippling across Taiwan, Chiang Kai-shek sent Chen a telegram which read: “According to [intelligence] reports, Chinese Communist Party elements have infiltrated Taiwan and have now been activated... Taiwan Province is different from the mainland: Senior officials and army commanders have the authority to find an expedient way to deal with the situation.”
The timeline is important.
This earlier telegram must be read in conjunction with the March 13 telegram calling for restraint. Furthermore, the March 13 telegram was issued in response to a telegram sent by Yang Liang-kung (楊亮公), who had been dispatched to Taiwan by the Control Yuan in China to monitor the situation.
Yang sent a telegram to then-Control Yuan president Yu You-ren (于右任) asking Yu to forward a request to the central government that it should give the local government in Taiwan strict orders to refrain from taking retaliatory measures.
Yu replied to Yang’s message saying: “I have met with Chen.”
After the massacre, which involved multiple retaliatory attacks on innocent citizens, commendations were handed out to military officials and not one was punished for insubordination.
Not only did Chiang Kai-shek personally authorize the dispatch of troops from China to put down the rebellion, after the event, he disregarded advice and doubled down on his decision by shielding Chen from criticism, and promoted Peng Meng-chi (彭孟緝) — known as the “Butcher of Kaohsiung” for his role in the Incident — to head the Taiwan Garrison Command.
Why does Chang continue to ignore these facts?
For people like Chang, no amount of evidence will persuade them that the KMT government was culpable. They are unwilling to face the truth.
Nevertheless, the government must continue to courageously follow through with the transitional justice process to ensure that it is on the right side of history.
Chen Yi-shen is president of Academia Historica.
Translated by Edward Jones
Starting tomorrow, the quarantine period for all international arrivals is to be shortened from 14 days to 10, and foreign business travelers would be allowed to apply for entry. The easing of the 14-day mandatory quarantine, which has been in place for more than 700 days since March 19, 2020, marks an important first step in reopening the nation. However, Taiwan is not yet reopening to international tourists and other nonessential travelers. Last year, many European countries reopened their borders to travelers who are fully vaccinated, while the US reopened its borders to fully vaccinated arrivals in November last year. Despite global
Russia on Feb. 24 launched a wide-scale attack on Ukraine before the eyes of the international community, upending the global geopolitical order. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to capture Ukraine within 72 hours, Russian forces have faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops and citizens. While Moscow is facing international pressure for its actions, Kyiv has been gaining support. Even though there are stark differences between Taiwan and Ukraine, both countries have aggressive neighbors with expansionist tendencies. The priority for Taiwan is to keep an eye on the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and formulate countermeasure strategies. For the invasion of Ukraine, Putin
Dear Reader, I intended to write about something that happened 75 years ago. But, last week saw a major war erupt in East Europe and I cannot ignore it. And, this week sees alarm spread across the globe that war may also break out in East Asia starting in the Taiwan Strait. It is almost as if the second world war is repeating itself, except in mirror image: Putin’s Russia is not the victim, but rather the perpetrator, of aggression in East Europe. In East Asia, Xi Jinping’s (習近平) China plays the exact role of the Imperial Japan a century ago,
After the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it appeared as if the conflict would be a net-positive for the Chinese Communist Party with regard to its territorial designs on Taiwan. Like an attack dog, Russian President Vladimir Putin had torn a chunk out of Pax Americana. Putin’s calculation that Western powers would not intervene directly, for fear of escalating the conflict into a nuclear war, proved correct. Furthermore, the invasion promised to distract Washington and the US military for years to come. However, nearly two weeks into the war, Putin’s Ukraine gambit appears increasingly unfavorable to Beijing. The unexpectedly