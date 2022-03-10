While containing COVID-19 is difficult, nothing is harder than striking a balance between prevention efforts and human rights, and in due time, reflecting on it. For most modern democracies, upholding human rights in times of crisis is such difficult work that it demands a prudent approach.
Although the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has done an outstanding job in protecting the nation from COVID-19, a number of prevention measures might have infringed on the rule of law and human rights, such as inspecting food delivered to people ordered to quarantine at a centralized facility.
With photographs showing quarantine staff opening sealed containers and even “stirring” the food, some people complained online that after entering the facility, they were being treated like convicts.
Victor Wang (王必勝), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, justified the inspection measures by saying that drugs and other banned items, such as cigarettes and alcohol, had been found in food packages.
Non-governmental organizations and academics were critical of the approach. Wang told a news conference on Feb. 23 that guidelines specified prohibited items, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the CECC was merely “acting according to law.”
Wang seems to have missed the point. For him, rummaging through all of the food packages is warranted if one was found to contain contraband.
The CECC is incapable of answering the simple question: On what legal grounds were the food inspections justified? Such behavior might run counter to the principle of the explicit delegation: That the purpose, content and scope of a legal authorization should be specific and clear.
The Taiwan Association for Human Rights appropriately highlighted two aspects:
First, the “guidelines” referred to are the Guidelines for Working in Centralized Quarantine Places for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎集中檢疫場所工作指引), which, according to Article 159, Paragraph 2, Subparagraph 2 of the Administrative Procedure Act (行政程序法), are administrative rules. The guidelines cannot be directly cited as a legal basis for restricting people’s rights.
According to Point 1 of the guidelines, their basis is Article 53 of the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法). While the act regulates the government’s ability to requisition premises to set up quarantine or isolation spaces for disease prevention, it does not cover delivered items entering a quarantine facility.
While the guidelines’ check-in rules mention a total smoking ban, they do not regulate alcoholic beverages. Tobacco and drugs fall within the scope of the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法) and the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), but what are the legal grounds for prohibiting alcohol?
Second, the check-in rules stipulate that “if the family members need assistance in delivering items, the staff and the family members will check it in person before handing it over to the person concerned.”
This does not mean that the quarantine staff can randomly check packages, not to mention stirring food, nor can the staff use words such as “contraband” and “spot-check” to justify treating people in quarantine as criminals.
The CECC’s broad interpretation of the rules undermines the rule of law, while the inspection measures go against people’s right to privacy and do not follow the principle of proportionality stipulated in the Constitution.
Only by clarifying its legal authorization can the CECC protect people’s human rights.
Huang Yu-zhe is a student in National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of Law and Interdisciplinary Studies.
