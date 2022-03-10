EDITORIAL: Gender equality and birthrate

Tuesday was International Women’s Day. The beginnings of the day as an event to focus on women’s rights and achievements go back to the early 20th century. It has since become a global day to commemorate the cultural, political, social and economic achievements of women, celebrated annually on March 8 since its adoption as an official annual commemoration by the UN in 1977.

On Tuesday, in a speech in Taipei to mark the day, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) praised strong, exceptional women and added that she looked forward to a time when such women are seen as exceptional individuals in their own right, and not as representatives of their gender, as would be the case with men, too.

Gender equality is a noble aspiration, one that people will know has been achieved in a meaningful sense when there is no longer a need to talk about it, and when there is no longer a need to celebrate Women’s Day.

One way the government has been trying to push for gender equality in Taiwan is to get increasing numbers of women into the workforce, and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in a statement said that female participation had increased by 76,000 since June last year, as a mark of the success of the government’s policies.

Having more women work would increase their financial independence, as part of the wider drive to promote gender equality.

However, these goals are not the only driving force behind that policy: In 2020, Taiwan’s population started shrinking for the first time, as part of a long-term demographic shift. The government is under pressure to ensure that the workforce is sufficiently large to promote continued economic growth, and this entails increasing women’s participation and encouraging older people to remain working longer or to return after retirement, as well as enticing foreign workers to stay in Taiwan.

Longer term, it also means increasing the birthrate. Here, the policy hits an inherent contradiction: The decision to raise children in a dual-income household brings its own problems.

In July last year, the government introduced a raft of new measures, including increasing child benefit allowances and reducing fees in state-run pre-schools in the hopes that these would offer some inducement for parents to have more children.

One reason parents do not want to have more children is that raising them in Taiwan is expensive. For many couples, even having one child usually requires not only both parents having a job, but also working overtime. If the couple is going to have more than one child, both parents would have to work. In many cases, the answer to a dual-income household with children is to have grandparents look after the child or children, or sending the kids to pre-school, but this has repercussions for the parent’s ability to form the kind of bond with their child that they might wish to have. Many parents would love to raise their children themselves, but one of them being a full-time parent is not always a realistic option.

Making the needs of the child secondary to the push for increased participation in the workforce is not the best recipe for a healthy society.

The hard lifting of pregnancy and giving birth to a child falls on the woman, but raising the child and the provision of healthy parenting does not necessarily need to: with gender equality, there is no reason the father cannot take on this role.

Some parents would prioritize a career; others might prioritize being a full-time parent. The decision to be a full-time parent should be respected, too, and not be measured in terms of its immediate economic productiveness.

Gender equality is about allowing people, irrespective of gender, to make the choices they want to make, for reasons they are comfortable with.