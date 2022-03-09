Restore compulsory military service

By Wei Shih-chang 魏世昌





Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has gripped the whole world, including Taiwan, where it has triggered a fresh debate over compulsory military service.

A report published last month by the Legislative Yuan’s Organic Laws and Statute Bureau found that a number of the military’s combat units are understaffed and this personnel shortage would be exacerbated by the nation’s low birthrate.

The study forecast that by 2039, there would only be 56,000 Taiwanese males eligible for military service. To guarantee a reliable source of new recruits, the study recommended that the government terminate alternative military service and make it compulsory.

Taiwan’s compulsory military service system has gone through significant changes over the years. In 2000, the administration of then-president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) introduced alternative military service — a policy that was continued by his successors, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Opponents of this system argue that the Act of Military Service System (兵役法) — enacted nearly two decades ago, ushering in reform to the military’s recruitment model — was the result of politicians currying favor with voters, and has sacrificed national security for votes.

The debate extends outside of Taiwan. Former US deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs Thomas Christensen and former American Institute in Taiwan director William Stanton have both issued warnings over the winding down of compulsory service.

Christensen has cautioned that the military’s transition to an all-volunteer service would result in a smaller, more expensive force unsuited to the strategic threat faced by Taiwan.

Taiwan has not done enough to prepare its military and an all-volunteer system would be unable to deter China from using force or coercion against Taiwan, he said, adding that he hoped the Taiwanese government would view the transition to an all-volunteer military as an experiment and return to a system of compulsory service.

In a Jan. 12 interview with Commonwealth magazine, US political scientist Francis Fukuyama, known for his “End of History” concept, said: “I’ve been following Taiwanese defense policy for 20 years… I do not believe Taiwan has taken its own self-defense seriously enough.”

“They [Taiwan] have under-invested, and in the wrong kinds of weapons systems. Too often there is a desire to buy the most sophisticated kinds of fighters, rather than military equipment that will actually be useful,” Fukuyama added.

“The biggest mistake Taiwan has made was to abolish the draft” because “America will not fight for a country that is not going to fight for itself,” he said.

Taiwan’s situation is of course not analogous to that of Ukraine. Taiwan’s military strength, its economic power and the unique battlefield conditions of Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait cannot be taken on equal terms with Ukraine. However, perhaps the biggest difference between Taiwan and Ukraine is the Ukrainians’ response in the face of an invading force. The courageous fighting spirit and iron will of ordinary Ukrainians to defend their nation, and the inspiring and tragic scenes that this has produced, is the biggest point of difference between the two nations.

While returning to a compulsory military service would not increase Taiwan’s military strength and is not a magic panacea to deter an invasion, it would be an effective way to inculcate a “national defense consciousness,” sharpen the combat skills of civilians, and above all, be a key first step toward realizing the popular refrain: “It’s your country, you have to defend it yourself [自己國家自己救].”

Wei Shih-chang is an engineer.

Translated by Edward Jones