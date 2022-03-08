The possible method to Putin’s madness

Many commentators have said that Vladimir Putin has lost his reason. However, it is more likely that he is using a calculated strategy to halt Ukraine’s move toward the West. The question is whether Western powers will call the Russian leader’s bluff

By Xavier Vives





Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stunned the world, leading many commentators to conclude that so rash an act could be committed only by an irrational autocrat, or perhaps even a madman. Others have discerned a rational strategy to exploit the West’s weakness and re-establish the old Soviet empire. Who is right?

From the fiascoes in Syria and Afghanistan, to Brexit and the deepening polarization and paralysis in the US and Europe (which is also irredeemably dependent on Russian energy), there are plenty of reasons why Russian President Vladimir Putin might have decided that this was the moment to strike. Add in Russians’ post-imperial hangover after the fall of the Soviet Union, and you can start to see why he might think he is holding a winning hand.

Putin has justified his war against Ukraine with preposterous claims about a genocide being committed against Russians in the country’s eastern provinces, all of which is eerily reminiscent of Hitler’s Big Lie in 1938. After Hitler claimed that 300 Sudeten Germans had been killed by the Czech police, the West offered its wink of approval at Munich, and Hitler proceeded to invade and dismember Czechoslovakia. We all know what happened next.

As former British prime minister Winston Churchill famously said of his predecessor Neville Chamberlain upon his return from Munich: “You were given the choice between war and dishonor. You chose dishonor, and you will have war.”

Britain and France’s concession of Czech territory to Germany (which they offered without bothering to consult the Czechs) led to a war that Hitler had in fact been planning all along. Similarly, it seems clear that Putin has long prepared for his invasion of Ukraine. In addition to forging new economic agreements with China and flooding international and domestic media channels with misinformation, he also amassed some US$630 billion in foreign-exchange reserves.

Although the historically severe sanctions being placed on his regime have put that war chest out of reach, accumulating it attests to a significant amount of planning. Putin and his Kremlin acolytes could not bear to have a neighboring Slavic nation-state building a Western-style democracy and preparing someday to pursue NATO membership. While European political leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron pursued dialogue with Russia and offered various forms of appeasement, we know that a diplomatic “solution” was never really on the table.

What considerations would have gone into Putin’s strategy? For starters, he probably counted on sanctions being bearable, given that the West mustered only a limited response when Russia annexed Crimea, interfered in Western elections, carried out assassinations around the world, and played a role in downing a civilian airliner in 2014. The Kremlin also anticipated, correctly, that Western democracies would not respond to military action with force.

Moreover, with China sharing the Kremlin’s interest in containing the advance of liberal democracy around the world, Putin could count on the Chinese to provide an additional economic lifeline by purchasing Russian gas.

However, this new relationship will not be costless. As the world continues to divide into separate technological and economic blocs, Russia is likely to become even more dependent on China, implying a loss of strategic autonomy. Russia might have a powerful military, but with a GDP similar to that of Spain and Italy, it is far from being an economic power.

Another cost is likely to be the revival of NATO, which could go from being brain dead (as Macron put it) to indispensable. About 25 percent of the Estonian and Latvian populations are of Russian origin. Despite their membership in the alliance, these countries need additional reassurances after what has happened in Ukraine. Indeed, by threatening Finland and Sweden for their participation in NATO talks, the Kremlin has indicated that Putin’s mission goes well beyond Ukraine.

Putin has also issued a not-so-veiled threat to use nuclear weapons: Anyone who intervenes in Ukraine is to face “consequences you have never encountered in your history.” Has mutual assured destruction lost its effectiveness as a nuclear deterrent? Is this not madness?

Most likely, it is another strategic ploy — what used to be called the madman theory of diplomacy. It is to Putin’s advantage if the West believes that Russia is so committed to its mission that it is willing to risk incurring massive damage and that he might be capable of anything.

For this posture to be credible, he must constantly dissemble. If he blinks, the West would know that he has been pursuing a calculated strategy all along. In game-theory terms, he would have revealed that his “type” is not always aggressive after all. With that, he loses an essential strategic advantage.

The Kremlin has maintained its aggressive line so far, but this comes with two dangers. The first is that an accident or a misunderstanding would trigger a direct military confrontation with the West. Russia cannot afford that unless it is fully backed by China, which has nothing to gain from such a scenario.

The second danger is that the West could try to test the Kremlin with limited though forceful military resistance of its own. To do this in Ukraine might be too risky — although it could be triggered by a massacre in a large city — but blocking Russian warships from the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits indicates a possible path.

Putin most likely has ruled out this possibility because he has concluded that the West is too feckless. What if he were proven wrong? What if the West were to give the Kremlin a good reason to believe that it was not so weak after all?

At the end of the day, much depends on what price the West is willing to pay to contain Russia.

Xavier Vives is a professor of economics and finance at IESE Business School and co-author (with Patrick Bolton, Harrison Hong and Marcin Kacperczyk) of the report “Resilience of the Financial System to Natural Disasters.”

Copyright: Project Syndicate