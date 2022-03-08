Starting tomorrow, the quarantine period for all international arrivals is to be shortened from 14 days to 10, and foreign business travelers would be allowed to apply for entry. The easing of the 14-day mandatory quarantine, which has been in place for more than 700 days since March 19, 2020, marks an important first step in reopening the nation. However, Taiwan is not yet reopening to international tourists and other nonessential travelers. Last year, many European countries reopened their borders to travelers who are fully vaccinated, while the US reopened its borders to fully vaccinated arrivals in November last year. Despite global
As the Ukraine crisis continues to intensify, the concept of “Finlandization” has been resurrected as a potential compromise for eastern Europe. The concept refers to smaller countries refraining from policies that oppose an adversarial neighbor while nominally retaining independence, such as Finland did toward the Soviet Union during the Cold War. French President Emmanuel Macron last month reportedly suggested that the Finlandization of Ukraine would be “one of the models on the table” for defusing tensions with Russia. Drawing a comparison between Taiwan and Ukraine, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) raised the idea on a political
Russia on Feb. 24 launched a wide-scale attack on Ukraine before the eyes of the international community, upending the global geopolitical order. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to capture Ukraine within 72 hours, Russian forces have faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops and citizens. While Moscow is facing international pressure for its actions, Kyiv has been gaining support. Even though there are stark differences between Taiwan and Ukraine, both countries have aggressive neighbors with expansionist tendencies. The priority for Taiwan is to keep an eye on the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and formulate countermeasure strategies. For the invasion of Ukraine, Putin
Dear Reader, I intended to write about something that happened 75 years ago. But, last week saw a major war erupt in East Europe and I cannot ignore it. And, this week sees alarm spread across the globe that war may also break out in East Asia starting in the Taiwan Strait. It is almost as if the second world war is repeating itself, except in mirror image: Putin’s Russia is not the victim, but rather the perpetrator, of aggression in East Europe. In East Asia, Xi Jinping’s (習近平) China plays the exact role of the Imperial Japan a century ago,