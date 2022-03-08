[ LETTER ]

A ‘cause’ for a cause

Former Taoyuan Department of Youth Affairs director Yen Wei-tzu (顏蔚慈) makes some valid points in “Passionate political newcomers lack cause” (March 4, page 8) in that oftentimes people — young and old — take on causes “just because” rather than seriously considering the situation before taking a stand.

As a longtime (now retired) college professor, I have had numerous opportunities over the past nearly 20 years to observe students and others learn of an issue or a cause and then engage in its support (or resistance). While I commend and encourage their enthusiasm, I also urge them to research, to understand the facts, before devoting their time and energy to causes.

We — governments, organizations, everyone — need younger generations to take a stance in support or against causes that would inevitably affect their lives. It is incumbent upon these entities to ensure that future leaders fully understand the world around them. This means, especially for those in college classrooms, that we introduce students to “real life” and not simply settle on “book learning.” I make it a point in all of my classes to invite guest speakers from a wide variety of backgrounds to share their experiences and lessons learned with us. I also remain as engaged as possible in professional organizations relating to my areas of expertise (public relations, marketing, advertising) to ensure that my own knowledge is as current as possible.

Based on what I have witnessed in my interactions with potential leaders, the future is bright, but we cannot become complacent. Let education and inspiration of political newcomers and others become our cause.

Kirk Hazlett

University of Tampa