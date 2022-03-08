On Feb. 27, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) invited reporters and a group of people targeted for political repression after the 1979 Kaohsiung Incident to visit the so-called Ankang Guesthouse, a detention center from 1973 to 1987 which is listed as a historic site of injustice from the White Terror era.
Tsai at the event announced that a Ministry of Culture task force would transform the site into a human rights park. While the government’s conservation efforts are appreciated, there are issues it should first address:
The government should tighten security at the site. The once-secretive compound has long been a popular spot for amateur explorers, and there are numerous videos of people sneaking in and fooling around, lighting fires and creating scenes for videos. Recent news coverage of the center is likely to attract even more trespassers.
Many artifacts have also gone missing. For example, at the Feb. 27 event, a keychain that cultural asset assessors who inspected the site in November last year thought had been stolen appeared to have been returned, but a comparison of photographs shows that at least half the keys to interrogation and detention rooms are missing. If security is not tightened, more artifacts are likely to be stolen.
A thorough historical investigation should also be launched. The Ankang Guesthouse is unusual in that it was jointly operated by two major agencies of the era, namely the Taiwan Garrison Command and the Investigation Bureau. Many documents, oral statements and contemporary records have been collected, but many mysteries remain unsolved. For example, how were operations organized within the site’s four buildings? Why did the agencies’ staff live in two separate areas? Are the statements made by staff from the agencies consistent regarding their joint operation of the center?
Only a thorough historical investigation can answer these questions.
The center’s four buildings, two watchtowers and underground passageways are in disrepair. Water has been leaking in for a long time, the building materials are decaying and many parts are overgrown. The government should survey the damage and repair it where necessary, but historical vestiges should be respected and not obliterated by speculative restoration or excessive redesign.
The site should be designated as a historic monument, while respecting the rights of private landowners.
The government has rightly voiced its support for civic groups’ application for the site to be listed as a monument. That would resolve restrictions posed by laws and regulations, while the terms of the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法) would safeguard the right of ownership over the one adjoining plot of private land.
Another factor to consider is that construction of the detention center was completed in 1974, making it a rare property pertaining to intelligence agencies, which can add to the diversity of the nation’s cultural assets.
Events should be organized with historical conservation in mind to prevent damage to the property. The rails used for hanging the backdrop at the Feb. 27 event were nailed into the wall and floor, damaging the building. This goes against the ethics of preservation and conservation.
Further risk of damage came from the crowd of reporters squeezed into a small room along with multiple TV cameras. More care should be taken when holding such activities.
Lin Hsiu-jui is a cultural heritage researcher.
Translated by Julian Clegg
