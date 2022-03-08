EDITORIAL: Stars aligning for interest rate hike

Taiwanese might find some relief from high living costs as the central bank could by summer raise its key interest rates, ending two years of loose monetary policy to rein in a spike in consumer prices. In January, the consumer price index (CPI) accelerated 2.84 percent year-on-year, marking the sixth consecutive month the inflation gauge has exceeded the 2 percent benchmark set by the bank, the longest streak since 2008.

The surge in core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is more worrisome, as it rose 2.42 percent year-on-year in January, reaching the highest in 13 years. The cost of dining out also soared 3.87 percent annually to a seven-year high, driven mainly by steep price increases for fruit and eggs.

Rising CPI is weighing heavily on consumer confidence, as some people are hesitant to spend on big-ticket items, while some are struggling financially as inflation outpaces increases in household income. To contain rapidly growing CPI, the government last month froze fuel price increases and offered tax exemptions for importers of corn, wheat and soybeans until the end of next month.

However, consumers have barely felt the benefits of the measures.

Some economists said that high inflationary pressure would remain, as oil prices yesterday shot to almost US$140 per barrel after the US proposed an embargo of Russian crude over its invasion of Ukraine.

Taiwanese officials had hoped that inflation would ease after the Lunar New Year shopping season last month, but geopolitical tensions and imminent energy sanctions are likely to dash such hopes.

State-run CPC Corp, Taiwan absorbs the increases in global crude oil prices and natural gas by freezing local prices of liquefied natural gas and raising gasoline prices at a slower rate than its pricing mechanism allows.

With price stabilization measures yet to trickle down to consumers, the central bank is widely expected to hasten its pace of monetary tightening by raising key interest rates in June, followed by another hike in the second half of the year.

The bank has kept its rediscount rate at 1.125 percent for seven consecutive quarters, leaving the key interest rate at the lowest level since the beginning of 2020. The rediscount rate is charged by the central bank for loans of reserve funds to commercial lenders and other financial intermediaries. The issue is likely to be the focus of the central bank’s quarterly board meeting on Thursday next week.

Persistently high property prices are also a major concern for the bank, which has imposed selective credit control measures on mortgages as well as limited access to loans. Raising key interest rates is considered a last resort it can use to keep property prices in check.

Taiwan apparently can afford key interest rate hikes, given its robust economic growth and weakening local currency. The nation’s GDP is expected to grow 4.42 percent annually this year, up from a 4.15 percent estimate in November last year, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics has said.

The New Taiwan dollar yesterday fell to its lowest level against the US dollar in about 11 months to NT$28.25, in line with a depreciation in other Asian currencies ahead of expected rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve next week.

With strong economic growth, stable finances and low daily COVID-19 cases, Taiwan is ready to enter a new economic phase with higher interest rates.