Protecting students’ rights is a delicate task

By Chen Tien-ting 陳添丁





The Ministry of Education has added a few procedural specification to its “important notes regarding school regulations for teachers’ guidance and discipline of students,” one of which requires that searches of students and their personal belongings be recorded, and students be accompanied by a parent association representative, a student association officer or a teacher to protect their rights.

Social groups, such as the Humanistic Education Foundation (人本教育基金會), have cast doubts on the changes, saying that as the ministry’s guidance is set at the level of administrative rules and regulations, teachers should not be allowed to search students’ school bags.

The Criminal Code forbids a teacher from conducting searches of students or their belongings. Article 307 of the code states that “a person who searches a person, dwelling house, structure, vessel, carriage or aircraft of another contrary to law or order shall be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than two years, short-term imprisonment or a fine of not more than” NT$9,000.

Article 128-2 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法) adds that “a search shall be conducted by a public prosecuting affairs official, judicial police officer or judicial policeman unless it is personally made by a judge or public prosecutor.”

As teachers are not mentioned in the article, there are no legal grounds for a teacher to conduct a student search.

In terms of the ministry’s interpretations and court rulings, its Teachers’ Legal Handbook grants permission for teachers to search students’ schoolbags on two grounds: the theory of “special authority relationships” and the realization of educational goals.

However, the first reasoning has gradually fallen out of use following constitutional interpretations by the Council of Grand Justices, while “the realization of educational goals” is often considered by courts.

In the first case of a parent suing a teacher for breaching a student’s privacy with a schoolbag search, the Taipei District Court in 2017 ruled that the search was legal.

Teachers have the right to maintain campus order, protect student safety and provide guidance in pursuit of realizing their educational goals, the court said, adding that the search of the schoolbag was within the scope of the teacher’s aim of providing “life guidance.”

Based on the ruling, a search of a student’s schoolbag is within the scope of a teacher’s discretion. Although a search might infringe on a student’s privacy, it should not be seen as illegal, from the sense of “affirmative defense.”

Similar lawsuits are often filed in the US.

Those who oppose student searches cite the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution, saying that a school should obtain a warrant prior to searching a student. US courts have established a set of principles regarding such cases: a school is constitutionally permitted to search a student with reasonable cause or suspicion, but it should pay attention to the “principle of proportionality” during the process.

With growing awareness of human rights on campuses in Taiwan, there is room for discussion on whether the ministry’s guidance in its “important notes” can be equated with the constitutional or legal protection of students’ right to privacy when their bags are searched on the grounds of “providing life guidance.”

Through such discussion, a teacher’s right to guide and discipline students can be protected along with a student’s right to privacy.

Chen Tien-ting is an educational administrator.

Translated by Eddy Chang