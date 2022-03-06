Economic dangers from Russia’s invasion are rippling around globe

The effects of the war are not fully known because neither Russia nor Ukraine are economic powerhouses. However, Russia’s exports could change international markets

By Paul Wiseman and David McHugh / AP, Washington





Moscow’s war on Ukraine and the ferocious financial backlash it has unleashed are not only inflicting an economic catastrophe on Russia, but the repercussions are also menacing the global economy, shaking financial markets and making life more perilous for everyone from Uzbek migrant workers to European consumers to hungry Yemeni families.

Even before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops invaded Ukraine, the global economy was straining under a range of burdens, among them surging inflation, tangled supply chains and tumbling stock prices.

The Ukraine crisis magnified each threat and complicated the potential solutions.

Illustration: Kevin Sheu

“We are actually in uncharted territory,” said Clay Lowery, executive vice president at the Institute of International Finance, a trade group of global banks. “We know there are consequences that we cannot predict.”

For now at least, the damage to the overall global economy appears to be relatively slight, if only because Russia and Ukraine are not economic powerhouses. Important as they are as exporters of energy, precious metals, wheat and other commodities, the two together account for less than 2 percent of the world’s gross domestic product.

Most major economies have only limited trade exposure to Russia. For the US, it is 0.5 percent of total trade. For China, about 2.4 percent.

Barring a major escalation of the war — far from impossible — “the effects on the US, China and most of the emerging world should be limited,” Oxford Economics lead economist Adam Slater said. He foresees only a 0.2 percent drop in global GDP this year.

Still, Russia is a vitally important supplier of oil, natural gas and metals, and higher prices for those commodities are sure to inflict economic damage around the world. Europe relies on Russia for nearly 40 percent of its natural gas and 25 percent of its oil.

For the European continent, Russia’s war has significantly heightened the likelihood of runaway inflation, another economic setback or both.

ECONOMIC SIEGE

Infuriated by Putin’s aggression, the US and other Western nations have targeted Russia with sanctions of unprecedented breadth and severity for a major economy. They have thrown major Russian banks off the SWIFT international payment system, limited high-tech exports to Russia and severely restricted Moscow’s use of its foreign currency reserves.

The rapid and unified international retaliation against Russia appeared to catch Putin’s regime by surprise.

“The world — or most of it anyway — is laying economic siege to Russia,” High Frequency Economics chief economist Carl Weinberg said.

The sanctions quickly caused damage. The Russian ruble plunged to a record low on Monday. Customers of banks lined up at ATMs to try to withdraw their money from the embattled banking system. Cut off from Google Pay and Apple Pay, Russians were stuck at ticket booths at train and subway stations.

The Institute of International Finance foresees the Russian economy enduring a double-digit contraction this year, worse even than its 7.8 percent drop in the Great Recession year of 2009.

Oxford Economics said that evidence from wars ranging from the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war to the 1999 NATO bombing campaign against Serbia suggests that a staggering collapse of the Ukrainian economy of 50 percent to 60 percent is possible.

SLUMP FOR EUROPE

With its dependence on energy from Russia, Europe’s economy is especially at risk.

Natural gas prices shot up 20 percent after the war started, on top of earlier increases, and are roughly six times what they were at the start of last year. The gas-price shock is feeding higher inflation and swelling utility bills. The result is that households have less money to spend, and hopes for a surge in consumer spending resulting from fewer pandemic restrictions and COVID-19 cases have diminished.

Escalating gas prices have caused what economists call “demand destruction” among industrial enterprises, such as fertilizer makers, that use a substantial amount of gas and have slashed production. Farmers are paying more to run machinery and buy fertilizer. Germany’s economy, which sagged by 0.7 percent in last year’s fourth quarter, would face a technical recession if it shrank again in the first three months of this year.

The economic downdraft could be offset by an increase in German defense spending. In response to the Russian invasion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the government would commit 100 billion euros (US$109.3 billion) to a special fund for its armed forces and raise defense spending above 2 percent of GDP.

“The drag from higher prices and the negative confidence affect may lower real GDP growth in the eurozone from 4.3 percent to 3.7 percent for 2022,” Berenberg Bank chief economist Holger Schmieding said.

SUPPLY CHAIN PAIN

The world’s unexpectedly robust recovery from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic left companies scrambling to find enough raw materials and components to produce goods to meet surging customer demand. Overwhelmed factories, ports and freight yards have meant shortages, shipping delays and higher prices. Disruptions to Russian and Ukrainian industries could delay any return to normal conditions.

Russia and Ukraine together produce 70 percent of the world’s neon, critical in the making of semiconductors, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said.

That is especially worrisome because the world, and automakers in particular, are already enduring a shortage of computer chips.

When Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine eight years ago, neon prices shot up 600 percent, although Zandi said that chipmakers have since stockpiled neon and sought alternatives to Russian supplies.

Russia and Ukraine together supply 13 percent of the world’s titanium, used in passenger jet manufacturing, and 30 percent of the palladium, which goes into cars, cellphones and dental fillings, Zandi said.

Russia also is a major producer of nickel, used to produce electric vehicle batteries and steel.

“It’s impossible for supply chains to catch up,” said Vanessa Miller, a partner at Foley & Lardner LLP who specializes in supply chains.

REGIONAL DAMAGE

The conflict and sanctions could also damage Russia’s neighbors in Central Asia. As its own workforce has aged, Russia has turned to younger migrant workers from countries such as Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Those workers’ families have come to rely on the money they send home.

Even at the height of COVID-19 in 2020, such remittances from Russia to Uzbekistan topped US$3.9 billion and to Kyrgyzstan US$2 billion, the Russian central bank said.

“The pressure on the ruble, banking restrictions on foreigners and — in the long run — the collapse of the labor market in Russia will have an immediate and profound economic impact on Central Asia,” Gavin Helf, an expert on Central Asia for the US Institute of Peace, said this week.

FOOD SUPPLY STRAIN

Ukraine and Russia account for 30 percent of the world’s exports of wheat, 19 percent of corn and 80 percent of sunflower oil, which is used in food processing. Much of the Russian and Ukrainian bounty goes to poor, unstable countries such as Yemen and Libya.

The threat to farms in eastern Ukraine and a cutoff of exports through Black Sea ports could reduce food supplies just as prices are at their highest levels since 2011, and some countries are suffering from food shortages.

The fallout could be “extremely troubling,” University of Massachusetts Amherst management professor Anna Nagurney said.

“Wheat, corn, oils, barley, flour are extremely important to food security, especially in the poorer parts of the globe,” she said.

With ports, airports and rail lines closed, and young Ukrainian men fighting the Russian invasion, she asked: “Who’s going to be doing the harvesting? Who would be doing the transportation?”

RISING PRICES

The Ukraine war coincides with a high-risk moment for the US Federal Reserve and other central banks. They were caught off guard by the surge in inflation over the past year — the consequence, mostly, of the economy’s unexpectedly strong recovery.

US consumer prices in January rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier, the biggest such jump since 1982. In Europe, figures released on Wednesday show inflation accelerated to a record 5.8 percent last month compared with a year earlier for the 19 countries that use the euro currency.

Now, the fighting and sanctions that have disrupted Russian trade with the global economy threaten to send prices ever higher, especially for energy, as Russia and Ukraine together produce 12 percent of the world’s oil and 17 percent of its natural gas, Zandi said.

To combat inflation, the Fed is set to begin raising interest rates when it meets in two weeks, reversing the ultra-low-rate policies it adopted in 2020 to help rescue the economy from the pandemic recession. Likewise, the European Central Bank is gradually withdrawing its pandemic stimulus efforts.

Now central bankers must weigh intensifying inflationary pressure against the risk that the Ukraine crisis could weaken economies. In Europe, for now, “any hints of rate hikes are out of the question,” ING Bank chief eurozone economist Carsten Brzeski said.

Yet the Fed, roundly accused of being slow to recognize inflation’s resurgence, might continue its shift away from easy-money policies.

Barring a stock market collapse or a broadening of the war beyond Ukraine, “I don’t expect any change in the Fed’s conduct of monetary policy as a result of the economic cross-currents created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Zandi said.