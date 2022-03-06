Avoiding ideological falsehoods in wartime

By Chang Yueh-han 張約翰





Although the majority of Taiwanese normally pay little attention to foreign military matters, they are paying close attention to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Social media and instant messaging apps are replete with posts and discussions concerning the war.

Why do Taiwanese care about the situation in Ukraine, and what steps could be taken to prevent the public from being deceived by misinformation?

There have been many far more serious military conflicts around the world than the war in Ukraine. The two Iraq wars and the conflict between Israel and Palestine had a significantly large impacts on world politics and the global economy, and resulted in the loss of a great number of lives. Yet during these major conflicts, most Taiwanese were little more than disinterested spectators.

In contrast, the situation in Ukraine has attracted a great deal of attention in Taiwan. This has chiefly taken the form of projecting the war in Ukraine onto Taiwan, and using the conflict as a cudgel to be brandished against those who hold opposing political views.

As the majority of Taiwanese are interested in the conflict only from the perspective of their own situation and ideological prejudices, it is relatively easy for them to be influenced by false media reports — whether they are disseminating it or consuming it. This applies on a personal level and at the level of news and media organizations.

It is instructive to divide news and information from the war zone into three broad categories: personal news consumption, media-produced content and reposted content.

People who are following the unfolding events in Ukraine should take care not to view news and content through a filter. It is too easy to fall prey to confirmation bias; accepting at face value information that purports to show that the side you support holds the upper hand in the conflict.

Taiwanese who possess a good command of the English language should consume their news from trusted Western media firms that have a track record of upholding objectivity. Ideally, Taiwanese should go directly to the source and consult the Web sites of the big news agencies.

Alternatively, they can consult reputable Chinese-language media in Taiwan that cite or translate content directly from Western news agencies.

Although Western media organizations are susceptible to bias — every organization has its own underlying ideological framework — the news production processes and practices are more mature in the West. It is therefore less likely that falsehoods will become interwoven with such articles.

Media organizations should avoid directly sourcing from photographs and video footage that have gone viral on social media platforms. It is especially important that the social media editors of news organizations never repost unverified content in the rush to beat their competitors.

During war, the media are weaponized. During everyday reporting, news organizations know that it is important not to be used by one side or interest group when reporting. This obviously should also apply when reporting from a war zone.

When reposting information or news from a war zone, social media users should remain skeptical of everything. The more dramatic the content, the more likely it is to be a deliberate falsehood or a distortion of facts that has been crafted into disinformation.

Often, the purpose of such content is to consolidate a particular ideological faction for political benefit, or simply to produce lucrative clickbait.

Chang Yueh-han is an adjunct assistant professor in Shih Hsin University’s Department of Journalism.

Translated by Edward Jones