Russia must learn from past defeats

By Nigel Li 李澤霖





For more than three years, I have been studying at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. Never did I expect what last week started to unfold in such a fashion.

I, as much as the rest of the world, was shocked to read the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a “special military operation” to “demilitarize” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

I had come to Moscow to study international relations in hopes to gain insights into the Russian perspective on its foreign policy. I was of the opinion that the West was always too quickly vilifying Russia — a vestige of Cold War-era fears toward the Soviet Union.

However, the Cold War was no more; the red banner no longer fluttered over the Kremlin. A new Russia was born from the ashes of a so-called “evil empire.”

In the past week, time has dialed back more than 30 years. Great-power conflict and a possible worldwide conflagration menacingly looms over us.

On the third day of Moscow’s “special military operation,” Putin ordered the Russian military to place the country’s deterrence forces, including nuclear weapons, on “special alert.”

This order was certainly an effort to gain leverage ahead of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine that took place on the Belarusian border, but threats hold weight insofar as one is willing to use such force.

For those of my generation born after the Cold War ended, the prospect of nuclear war had no longer been a threat.

For small countries like Singapore, the war in Ukraine should be of grave concern.

Referring to the ancient Greek historian Thucydides, Singaporean Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said: “A world order based on ‘might is right,’ or where the ‘strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must,’ such a world order would be profoundly inimical to the security and survival of small states.”

Singapore was swift and firm in its condemnation of Russia.

During such chaotic times where both sides accuse each other of rights abuses and crimes, the position to take is always the principled one. International law and norms exist for a reason; the UN Charter has been the foundation of our world order since the end of World War II.

Challenges to our system require us to come together to defend it.

Russia is unsatisfied with the world order and has now advanced its initiatives to change it.

The loss of its empire and influence over the post-Soviet states has guided Moscow’s efforts to challenge forces that it deems threatening to Russia as a geopolitical entity.

From its perspective, the forces of globalization, Westernization and liberalism undermine Russia’s existence as a unique civilization distinct from the West.

Moreover, NATO’s eastward expansion has fed into the deep insecurities of Russia that it would be encircled (and eventually attacked) by the alliance.

While a “demilitarization” and “de-Nazification” of Ukraine are Russia’s explicit goals, there are several other objectives Moscow will want to achieve.

By order of priority: First, Russia will demand Kyiv to recognize Crimea as de jure part of the Russian Federation.

Second, it will demand that Kyiv recognize the independence of the so-called Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, following their recognition by Moscow on Monday last week, thereby making Ukraine a rump state.

Third, it will demand the “demilitarization” of Ukraine to guarantee that it will not seek NATO membership.

Fourth, to “de-Nazify” Ukraine, Russia will be inclined to demand leadership change and the restructuring of the Ukrainian political system, as doing so would make it a pliable negotiating partner to achieve all of the above.

After achieving these aims, Russia would be better poised to take on the “Atlanticist” powers and assert itself as a continental power. The attack on Ukraine was the necessary first move to neutralize the perceived threats to Russia.

Unsatisfied with its western territorial losses after the 1918 Treaty of Brest-Litovsk and wanting to ignite a global proletarian revolution, Bolshevik Russia led a military campaign against Poland after the end of World War I.

By 1920, the Bolshevik Red Army was marching toward Warsaw.

Russian general Mikhail Tukchachevsky, commander of the western front, instructed his soldiers: “Over the corpse of White Poland lies the road to the worldwide conflagration. On our bayonets, we will bring happiness and peace to the toiling masses of mankind. To the West! Onward to Warsaw and Berlin — comrades, march!”

Bolshevik Russia’s military adventure into Poland proved to be a failure, leaving Moscow no choice but to cede substantial parts of Belarus and Ukraine to Poland.

States that initiate wars for gain are often left picking up the pieces with greater losses. How many dead sons do we need mothers to mourn to realize that history is unkind to those who do not learn from it?

Nigel Li is a Singaporean student at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, and publishes at singaporeaninmoscow.substack.com.