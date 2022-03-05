Lessons from the war in Ukraine

Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) earlier this week said that the Ukraine crisis has set an example for Taiwan: Small countries should know their place and never provoke big countries. Consequently, Taiwan should avoid antagonizing China at all costs.

However, if Taiwan were to draw lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war, it would not be the capitulationism nonsense that Jaw has been promoting. Instead, it should focus on the following points:

First, small countries should embark on a path of self-reliance to foster national prowess by investing in national security and boosting military strength.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Ukraine’s armed forces ranked fourth in the world. However, after the end of the Cold War, and presumably thinking that the world was entering an age of peace, Ukraine committed to full disarmament for the next three decades — including nuclear weapons — in exchange for economic support and security assurances from the US, the UK and Russia. With its strength reduced to less than one-10th of its former prowess, Ukraine has no means to sufficiently repel the ongoing Russian invasion.

Second, small countries should strengthen national cohesion among their public and be wary of bellicose neighbors trying to stir up trouble with supposed “turncoats.”

Eastern Ukraine’s history has been divisive, with the two breakaway regions — Donetsk and Luhansk — having an identity crisis. As many people in the two regions presumably prefer to be Russian instead of Ukrainian, the deep-seated divide has given Moscow an opportunity to wreak havoc. Craving to break away from Ukraine to become vassal states of Russia, the two regions declared independence as the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic in 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition and formation of diplomatic ties with the two separatist regimes has given Moscow a pretext to order a “peacekeeping operation” to demilitarize and “de-Nazify” Ukraine by invasion.

Third, not only should small countries affirm the universal value of democracy, their people should also avoid electing silver-tongued yet inept politicians as government leaders.

Having underestimated the gravity and ramifications of politics, Ukrainians voted a comedian into office. As a political novice without much governing experience or a decent Cabinet behind him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has only been engaging in trash talk, leading to interior policies, diplomacy, economics and the military falling into disarray. When Russian troops arrived at the Ukrainian border, Zelenskiy was still having doubts, wringing his hands in the hope that the US and NATO would lend a helping hand. However, by the time Ukraine realized that no troops were coming to their aid, things were already too late.

Bolstering Taiwan’s sense of national identity should be prioritized. Not only should Taiwan heighten its citizens’ sense of national security and increase the military budget to boost its troops’ strength, it should also be aware of the undermining moves from China’s “fifth column” and the pro-unification faction. As for contingency planning, defense officials must think about countermeasures should the outlying Kinmen County fall into China’s hands.

Taiwanese need to treasure every ballot and take each presidential election seriously so that charlatans and opportunists will not be given power. These are the lessons that Taiwan should be drawing from the Ukraine crisis.

Vincent Chen is a manager in the information and communications industry and former publicity section convener of the Wild Lily student movement.

Translated by Rita Wang