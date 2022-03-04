Passionate political newcomers lack cause

By Yen Wei-tzu 顏蔚慈





Two incidents regarding the involvement of young people in politics have drawn criticism in the past couple of weeks.

First, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) increased the requirement for first-time candidates to run in primary elections by up to 100 percent. Second, Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Taipei City Council candidates Huang Ching-ying (黃?瑩) and Christina Yang (楊寶楨) mocked Control Yuan President Chen Ju (陳菊).

With young people increasingly entering the political arena, be they of the pan-blue, pan-green or any other camps, I wonder what motivates our generation to get involved. What is politics for the young generation — a career or a vocation?

A century ago, German sociologist Max Weber wrote in an essay titled Politics as a Vocation that the three most important qualities for politicians are passion, a sense of responsibility and a sense of proportion.

Politicians should use their passion to pursue “causes,” Weber wrote.

This begs the question of whether our generation only has passion. Do we just look good on the outside, without knowing where our passion should lead, still less having any sense of responsibility or proportion?

Huang is a representative of a young generation of politicians and evokes an image of “new politics,” but now that image has been badly cracked.

It was only last year that Huang and Yang talked on TV about the miseries faced by women in politics, but now that they have put themselves in the limelight by campaigning for election as Taipei city councilors, they have shown a complete lack of empathy for another female politician.

Chen Chiung-hua (陳瓊華), a former director-general of the Kaohsiung Department of Administrative and International Affairs, said: “The TPP’s involvement of young people in politics seems to have turned into mere commodification.”

The young TPP candidates’ passion is not reflected in their political practice, and they do not seem to have any real values. They only want their voices to be heard.

Is this Huang’s idea of what new politics should be?

On March 1 last year, Huang wrote a Facebook post titled “Reflections on the 228 long weekend,” in which she explained why Taipei Mayor and TPP Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) goes on a bicycle ride every year on Feb. 28 — the anniversary of the 228 Incident in 1947.

Huang thought it was because the long cycle ride allows Ko to quietly ponder how to promote 228 Peace Memorial Day to Taipei residents.

Huang also said that she hoped that Feb. 28 would no longer only be a time of sorrow, hatred and confrontation, but also one of boldly moving forward.

As one young government staffer to another, I must say that Peace Memorial Day reminds every generation that they should take on responsibility for historical memory and democratic values.

Social progress has never depended on just one person. Our generation has the good fortune to inherit everything our forebears fought for.

Having been involved in youth work for a long time, I firmly believe that young people should be encouraged to devote themselves to public affairs.

However, youth is not a privilege that can be frittered away, neither is it a shield for exploiting other people. Our young generation needs to demonstrate its intrinsic values.

To quote award-winning author Gan Yao-ming (甘耀明): “There are no heroes in this world, only those who have recovered their dignity.”

Yen Wei-tzu is a former director of the Taoyuan Department of Youth Affairs.

Translated by Julian Clegg