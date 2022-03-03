Ensuring a healthy NHI system

By Huang Jin-shun 黃金舜





Before the National Health Insurance (NHI) system was set up, hospitalization and surgeries entailed huge medical fees, and cases of people having to sell their home or land, or borrow money to pay for their healthcare were common.

Those were the days when you had to be wealthy to afford being seriously ill.

Compare this with today, when everybody enjoys the benefits of the NHI system. As long as one has an NHI card, paying for a stay in hospital or for surgery is well within the reach of most Taiwanese, and those on low incomes or otherwise unable to afford treatment can apply for special government subsidies.

The problem is that, since the public is only expected to pay a nominal fee for access to excellent and costly treatments, resources are commonly wasted or the system abused. This situation has been exacerbated since the implementation of the NHI by factors such as population growth and, more recently, an aging demographic, together with the development of more advanced and expensive medical technologies.

The result is the total cost of health insurance to the national coffers has risen from more than NT$100 billion (US$3.56 billion at the current exchange rate) a year when it was first implemented to eight times that amount today. Given the rapid increase, the entire system is now under considerable strain.

The reasons for this are complex, and experts have offered many solutions, but there remain several problems that need to be addressed.

First, it is only natural that Taiwanese would want only the best medical treatment for themselves and their family members, but no matter how serious their illness is, they all go to the major hospitals, which means the demand for treatment is concentrated in these centers.

The major hospitals receive relatively large amounts of national insurance funding so that they can deal with urgent, serious, complex or rare health problems. For them to be asked to deal with an excessive flow of patients with common health issues is like using a shotgun to shoot a fly, and flies in the face of the spirit of the “medical level system,” in which patients are asked to first go to a nearby clinic, and if they need a referral, their doctor will refer them to the most appropriate hospital and department to get the best care.

Second, individual visit fees of less than NT$100 and the subsidization of refillable or continuous prescriptions for patients with chronic diseases and payment-exempt tests make it almost impossible to prevent the waste of medical resources. Situations in which patients receive medication, but do not take it, or are sent for a series of unnecessary tests often occur.

In addition, the costs of prescriptions and tests have increasingly taken up a larger proportion of national insurance expenditure, together accounting for NT$320 billion a year — 40 percent of the total medical treatment expenditure — while the proportion of total expenditure given to medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists, has fallen annually.

This is quite a departure from what happens in other countries with advanced medical provision systems. To address this, the government is looking into several measures for major hospitals.

These include increasing the fees for medications and tests, as well as raising processing fees for prescriptions for chronic diseases, in the hope of encouraging the public and people with chronic diseases, but stable conditions to go to local health clinics for treatment or to neighborhood pharmacies to pick up their prescriptions for chronic diseases.

Another option being mulled is to charge fees according to the level of hospital prescribing the medication or conducting the tests, in line with the medical level system, to avoid abuse of the system by a minority of users.

Reforms such as these will not implement the “user charge,” and when some charges are increased from zero to a nominal fee, we would see the “zero price effect” come into play, in which consumers are effectively dissuaded from purchasing a given product or service to a degree proportionately higher than the actual increase in cost. This would help reduce the degree of waste of medical resources.

After these policies are implemented, they would have an effect on the finances of the major hospitals, so the government should also introduce measures to reduce their impact.

In addition to reinforcing the quality of provision of community hospitals and clinics to raise public confidence and convince them to seek treatment there, the government should continue educating people about the necessity of going to major hospitals when they have a serious issue, going to smaller hospitals or clinics for less serious complaints and to local pharmacies for minor problems or treating their conditions themselves.

If the NHI system is to remain healthy, it would need a concerted effort from the public, the government and medical professionals. Only with a healthy NHI can we protect the health of the nation.

Huang Jin-shun is president of the Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists Associations.

Translated by Paul Cooper