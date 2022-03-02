There has been a flush of media statements on the implications of the Ukraine-Russia war for future Taiwan-China relationships. Does the reaction of the US over Ukraine somehow act as an indicator of likely US reactions in the case of a possible Taiwan-China armed conflict? That is a question put without any qualification. However, what is argued is whether the two cases are in sufficient contrast to make any deductions from the one or the other. The contrasts are enormous, but perhaps require some elaboration and focus. First, the Ukraine-Russia war is in Europe, and involves Ukrainian borders of tremendous importance and
As Ukrainians valiantly resist Vladimir Putin’s brutal attempt to destroy their democracy, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is watching closely for strategic and tactical wisdom to destroy the democracy on Taiwan. One key lesson for Taipei and Washington should be an increased focus on preventing American and European companies from making such an attack easier for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). A gathering Taiwan-US-China consensus points to a possible PLA invasion attempt by the mid-2020s. On October 6, 2021, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told reporters that China currently had the capability to invade Taiwan, but that it would be able
During the Beijing Winter Olympics, Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) provoked a storm of criticism for what was seen as pro-China behavior. First, she posted a video of herself wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit before the start of the Games, then she told Chinese media after a race that “it felt like I was competing at home.” The public slammed the Sports Administration and the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) for their “weakness” in retaining Huang as the national flagbearer at the opening ceremony. One media outlet tried to come to their defense, saying that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was
The Ukraine crisis is revealing the deepening geopolitical competition between the world’s two dominant forces. Russia is on one side, and on the other is the US and its allies. Ukraine is caught in the middle. While analysts and pundits have claimed that Moscow should be heavily criticized given that Russian President Vladimir Putin has provoked tensions by deploying military forces along side the Ukraine border, the administration of US President Joe Biden should take responsibility for this manufactured crisis due to its incompetence in anticipating likely scenarios. Instead of seeking detente with Russia, as the former US administration did, the Biden