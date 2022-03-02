Last month, Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) was the subject of much controversy when she posted a video on Instagram of herself wearing the uniform of the Chinese speedskating team during a practice session ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Huang was not the only athlete who attracted attention at the Games over questions about national and racial identity.
Eileen Gu (谷愛凌) and Zhu Yi (朱易, formerly Beverly Zhu), two American-born athletes who renounced their citizenship to compete for China, were quickly accused of disloyalty by US commentators. Nathan Chen (陳巍), a Chinese-American figure skater on Team USA who won a gold medal, was demonized on social media platform Sina Weibo.
Chinese called Chen a traitor and “too white,” even though he was born and raised in the US by Chinese immigrant parents.
Since the video of Huang wearing a Chinese uniform appeared on social media, Taiwan’s leaders have squandered the opportunity to highlight the difference between the nation and China. Instead of recognizing the values that earned Taiwan recognition as the top democratic country in Asia and the eighth most democratic country in the world by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Taiwan’s leaders have called for investigations into Huang and spouted condemnations that mirror those of its autocratic neighbor.
Rather than criticizing Huang, they should have highlighted the civil liberties and democratic values that made Huang’s actions possible without fear of repercussion.
In response to the criticism, Huang said “sport is sport” and that there is “no nationality in the world of sports.”
Some Taiwanese questioned this theory, telling Huang to give her uniform to a Chinese athlete to wear and see if Beijing would view the issue in the same light. While this argument highlights China’s totalitarian and repressive nature, it should also highlight the democratic and liberal nature of Taiwan.
International observers have predicted that China could attempt to annex Taiwan using military force in the next decade. Its European counterpart, Russia, is engaged in a war to subdue Ukraine, hoping to topple its democratic government and install political leaders loyal to the Kremlin.
However, Russia is quickly discovering that pacifying a nation that only recently achieved democracy is more challenging than anticipated. Ukrainian soldiers and citizens have put up a fight that has caused Russia heavy losses and brought into question the price of conducting such a campaign.
If China were to try to take control of Taiwan by force, would its citizens take up arms to defend their freedoms?
The criticism of Huang, Gu, Zhu and Chen brings into question the meaning of a person’s loyalty to a country. What does it truly mean to be loyal and patriotic? Loyalty and love for a country should not be superficial, but should be deeply rooted in the values the country represents.
Taiwan’s leaders must highlight and strengthen its democratic values and freedoms, not to induce nationalistic fervor, but to remind its citizens and the world that what it has is worth defending.
They need to understand that the fighting spirit of a people is intangible. If citizens have something worth protecting, it does not matter how outmatched or outgunned the defenders are. US citizen-soldiers defeated the vastly superior and professional British army during its revolution for freedom.
If Taiwan truly believes that the idea of freedom and democracy is worth defending, any adversary who threatens it will be no match for the people determined to protect it.
Abraham Cheng is a Taiwanese-American student of international relations and foreign policy.
