In terms of brand positioning, once a brand loses its core value, no amount of words, actions or superficial glorification can revive its inner spirit and recognition of its value. Instead of being eliminated from the market by consumers, the commodity actually pushes itself away from consumers, while losing its fundamental sense of direction.
In the past few years, recognition and approval of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has been stagnant, because overcautious and indecisive leadership has resulted in chances to initiate dialogue with the public being repeatedly missed.
In particular, many voters do not understand why the KMT has been willing to subject itself to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over the past 20 years. It is an absurd situation, with the two parties seeming to have turned from enemies to friends. The KMT is in a hopeless situation, hemmed in by its own historical development.
The KMT’s woes have brought the party’s long-term problems to the fore, such as its ingrained conservatism, propensity to compromise and lack of self-confidence, all of which have been exposed by the sunlight of democracy and an independent media.
Transparent and rapidly circulating information in today’s society has made even the KMT’s previous strength — that is good at closed-door negotiations — a byword for regressive, outdated politics and muddleheaded thinking.
As such, the KMT’s brand recognition has gradually become a political burden in the eyes of young Taiwanese, causing a generation gap in supporters of the party. The KMT’s Achilles’ heel is its aging voter base.
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) expended much sweat, blood and tears on the road to power, and its foundational stories are deeply moving. Of course, some of its founding members might regret that later generations are merely enjoying the fruits of their labor, but, in general, the DPP has made contributions to the push for the democratization of Taiwan.
Past fissures inside the party eventually gave way to a new path forward, and a force was formed that is pushing for Taiwan’s re-inclusion on the world stage.
In contrast, the pro-China KMT has yielded to Beijing.
Not only have the KMT’s “blue economic” and “blue intellectual” factions lost their dominance — they have also lost the ability to engage in discourse about safeguarding Taiwan’s sovereignty. What a pity.
In terms of rebranding and public discourse, perhaps a new brand — “Taiwan Blue” (台灣藍) — could work for the party. Not only would it be fresh and easy to understand, it would also distinguish the KMT from its past by creating a unique position and color on Taiwan’s political spectrum.
More importantly, at a time when the country is united against an external threat, “Blue Taiwanese” could re-engage with the wider world and have a chance to dominate the direction of the party’s development.
“Blue Taiwanese” would not need to draw a line between the past and the future, or throw away the previous achievements of the party’s older generation. What they would need to do would be to simply try to resurrect the party’s brand value. In so doing, they might be able to stabilize the KMT based on the principles of conservatism, balance and compromise.
Moderates would be empowered to come out from the shadows and eliminate bad apples from the party. This would enable the KMT to return to the center ground of Taiwanese politics and form a new relationship with voters to help move the nation forward.
Jackie Shiue is president of the Master-south E-Newsletter.
Translated by Eddy Chang
For several weeks, US and UK intelligence agencies have been warning that the Kremlin might be planning a “false flag” operation against Ukraine which would give the more than 100,000 Russian troops massed on the Ukraine border casus belli to invade the country on the grounds of protecting ethnic Russians. As sure as eggs are eggs, last week a Ukrainian nursery school in the breakaway Donbas region was hit by artillery fire. The leader of the Donbas separatist government immediately said that Ukrainian forces had shelled the nursery, while Kyiv blamed Russian forces for the attack and British Prime Minister
There has been a flush of media statements on the implications of the Ukraine-Russia war for future Taiwan-China relationships. Does the reaction of the US over Ukraine somehow act as an indicator of likely US reactions in the case of a possible Taiwan-China armed conflict? That is a question put without any qualification. However, what is argued is whether the two cases are in sufficient contrast to make any deductions from the one or the other. The contrasts are enormous, but perhaps require some elaboration and focus. First, the Ukraine-Russia war is in Europe, and involves Ukrainian borders of tremendous importance and
As Ukrainians valiantly resist Vladimir Putin’s brutal attempt to destroy their democracy, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is watching closely for strategic and tactical wisdom to destroy the democracy on Taiwan. One key lesson for Taipei and Washington should be an increased focus on preventing American and European companies from making such an attack easier for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). A gathering Taiwan-US-China consensus points to a possible PLA invasion attempt by the mid-2020s. On October 6, 2021, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told reporters that China currently had the capability to invade Taiwan, but that it would be able
During the Beijing Winter Olympics, Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) provoked a storm of criticism for what was seen as pro-China behavior. First, she posted a video of herself wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit before the start of the Games, then she told Chinese media after a race that “it felt like I was competing at home.” The public slammed the Sports Administration and the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) for their “weakness” in retaining Huang as the national flagbearer at the opening ceremony. One media outlet tried to come to their defense, saying that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was