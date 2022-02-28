KMT needs to rebrand to end party’s stagnation

By Jackie Shiue 薛兆基





In terms of brand positioning, once a brand loses its core value, no amount of words, actions or superficial glorification can revive its inner spirit and recognition of its value. Instead of being eliminated from the market by consumers, the commodity actually pushes itself away from consumers, while losing its fundamental sense of direction.

In the past few years, recognition and approval of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has been stagnant, because overcautious and indecisive leadership has resulted in chances to initiate dialogue with the public being repeatedly missed.

In particular, many voters do not understand why the KMT has been willing to subject itself to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over the past 20 years. It is an absurd situation, with the two parties seeming to have turned from enemies to friends. The KMT is in a hopeless situation, hemmed in by its own historical development.

The KMT’s woes have brought the party’s long-term problems to the fore, such as its ingrained conservatism, propensity to compromise and lack of self-confidence, all of which have been exposed by the sunlight of democracy and an independent media.

Transparent and rapidly circulating information in today’s society has made even the KMT’s previous strength — that is good at closed-door negotiations — a byword for regressive, outdated politics and muddleheaded thinking.

As such, the KMT’s brand recognition has gradually become a political burden in the eyes of young Taiwanese, causing a generation gap in supporters of the party. The KMT’s Achilles’ heel is its aging voter base.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) expended much sweat, blood and tears on the road to power, and its foundational stories are deeply moving. Of course, some of its founding members might regret that later generations are merely enjoying the fruits of their labor, but, in general, the DPP has made contributions to the push for the democratization of Taiwan.

Past fissures inside the party eventually gave way to a new path forward, and a force was formed that is pushing for Taiwan’s re-inclusion on the world stage.

In contrast, the pro-China KMT has yielded to Beijing.

Not only have the KMT’s “blue economic” and “blue intellectual” factions lost their dominance — they have also lost the ability to engage in discourse about safeguarding Taiwan’s sovereignty. What a pity.

In terms of rebranding and public discourse, perhaps a new brand — “Taiwan Blue” (台灣藍) — could work for the party. Not only would it be fresh and easy to understand, it would also distinguish the KMT from its past by creating a unique position and color on Taiwan’s political spectrum.

More importantly, at a time when the country is united against an external threat, “Blue Taiwanese” could re-engage with the wider world and have a chance to dominate the direction of the party’s development.

“Blue Taiwanese” would not need to draw a line between the past and the future, or throw away the previous achievements of the party’s older generation. What they would need to do would be to simply try to resurrect the party’s brand value. In so doing, they might be able to stabilize the KMT based on the principles of conservatism, balance and compromise.

Moderates would be empowered to come out from the shadows and eliminate bad apples from the party. This would enable the KMT to return to the center ground of Taiwanese politics and form a new relationship with voters to help move the nation forward.

Jackie Shiue is president of the Master-south E-Newsletter.

Translated by Eddy Chang