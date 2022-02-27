Remarks on Chen malicious
Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Taipei city council candidates Huang Ching-ying (黃瀞瑩) and Yang Bao-zheng (楊寶楨), who is also the party’s spokeswoman, have caused an uproar with online body-shaming comments about Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊).
Yang said that Chen is “heavy,” to which Huang replied “the truth should be properly investigated no matter how heavy.”
Since the incident, the pair have not offered a single apology, saying that their aim was to highlight the importance of an investigation, not Chen’s weight, and added that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) always sees discrimination where there is none.
This seems to be a replay of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) controversial remark in 2020 when he quoted Song Dynasty poet, statesman and zen master Su Dongpo (蘇東坡): “When your mind is full of garbage, everything you see becomes garbage.”
Any public speech that targets appearance, disability or gender should be regarded as hate speech and should be avoided.
This is especially true for public figures. Any responsible adult should understand the meaning behind the adage: “Words cut deeper than knives.”
However, it seems that Ko and his disciples have never fully grasped the hurtful effect of hate speech.
We all had “eighth-grader syndrome” at one time in our lives, but while some grow out of it, others never do. They get a kick out of inflicting pain on others, and consider themselves humorous when it is actually not funny.
If the Huang and Yang were elected, how they would treat minorities does not bear thinking about. After all, the pair’s youth and beauty draw a sharp contrast to Chen, creating many opportunities for ridicule.
Any act of discrimination and bullying is long-lasting and painful, but as long as the pair feel that they are not at fault, they cannot understand the damage they have caused.
To quote someone who commented on social media: “It’s not embarrassing if you are not embarrassed.”
Putting aside morality, what lies behind the malicious remarks is a display of political attitude, regardless of the content.
The TPP candidates have exposed their “unique” way of viewing the world, as well as promoting a value that is hardly universal.
Any judicious politician would make a balanced and reasonable decision only after deliberation.
The pair’s conduct was malevolent, if not stupid. They might have made those hostile remarks out of their dislike for Chen based on their positions in the political spectrum and their self-identity. Viewed in this way, such use of sarcastic quips and puns comes as no surprise.
Chen Kuan-fu
Taipei
