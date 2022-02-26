A report by the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) on Friday last week described how a male retiree in his 70s was lured into a chatroom, where scammers shared “tips” about so-called red-hot stocks.
Far from making himself a fortune, the man lost more than NT$11 million (US$392,563). Police arrested several members of the alleged fraud ring and are pursuing others.
However, when I turn on my smartphone, I am bombarded with all kinds of messages from unidentified sources. Fraud chatrooms are as rampant as ever in Taiwan.
Information and communications technology has penetrated people’s lives. From Web sites to social media platforms, technology has changed the world industrial order and social communication models. It has brought unprecedented business opportunities, such livestreaming, food delivery platforms and online games, but it has also opened people up to fraud, opinion manipulation and the dissemination of rumors.
With the problems multiplying, the government is not addressing the issue with nearly enough urgency.
There are two ways to solve the problems:
First, the Legislative Yuan should pass a “digital communications act,” along the lines of legislation in advanced economies.
Internet platforms, especially large ones, should be properly regulated in Taiwan to prevent them from serving as digital hotbeds of commercial fraud and unfair competition.
Second, prosecutors and investigators should continue to improve law enforcement to bring scammers to justice for abusing ICT.
By doing so, Taiwan will be able to keep the business order from falling apart in the digital era.
Lo Cheng-chung is director of Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology’s Institute of Financial and Economic Law.
Translated by Eddy Chang
For several weeks, US and UK intelligence agencies have been warning that the Kremlin might be planning a “false flag” operation against Ukraine which would give the more than 100,000 Russian troops massed on the Ukraine border casus belli to invade the country on the grounds of protecting ethnic Russians. As sure as eggs are eggs, last week a Ukrainian nursery school in the breakaway Donbas region was hit by artillery fire. The leader of the Donbas separatist government immediately said that Ukrainian forces had shelled the nursery, while Kyiv blamed Russian forces for the attack and British Prime Minister
Russia’s intimidation of Ukraine is inviting media commentators to question American strength and credibility. It is fueling speculation about whether Beijing might replicate Moscow’s moves and seek to seize Taiwan by force. Such superficial analysis should not induce public anxiety in Taiwan or command the attention of Taiwan’s leaders. To be sure, there are lessons for Taiwan’s leaders to draw from events in Ukraine, but these are not them. President Putin is the sole author of the crisis unfolding in Ukraine. Russia is the aggressor and aggravator of tensions. That said, the outlines of the crisis were foreseeable and foreseen. When
With China being the only country capable of unseating the US as the leading global power, many in Washington may wish that former US president Richard Nixon had never made his historic trip to China 50 years ago this month. In their revisionist narrative, it was Nixon’s meeting with then-Chinese Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong (毛澤東), and the policy of engagement it initiated, that helped make China an economic superpower and a geopolitical threat to the US. For these critics, the Nixon visit, far from being a stroke of diplomatic genius, was one of history’s greatest strategic blunders. However, such
During the Beijing Winter Olympics, Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) provoked a storm of criticism for what was seen as pro-China behavior. First, she posted a video of herself wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit before the start of the Games, then she told Chinese media after a race that “it felt like I was competing at home.” The public slammed the Sports Administration and the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) for their “weakness” in retaining Huang as the national flagbearer at the opening ceremony. One media outlet tried to come to their defense, saying that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was