Creating long-lasting public art

By Lu Ching-fu 呂清夫





The lotus-shaped public art installation, nicknamed the “Lotus Seat,” at the Triangle Park in Changhua City has finally been demolished.

The name Triangle Park dates back to the Japanese colonial period, when it was grassed over and planted with trees as part of an urban beautification initiative. As road traffic increased, the park was converted into a circular traffic island in the center of a roundabout at what has become a major intersection in the city, with three roads leading into it.

Over time, Triangle Park has gone through many changes, and its current iteration is neither triangular or a park. Meanwhile, the Lotus Seat, once dubbed the “most hideous public artwork in history” by local residents, and which cost NT$5 million (US$179,662) to build, has been dismantled and discarded like a piece of unwanted furniture, instead of being relocated. This is both a pity and a puzzle.

The only reason the piece cost so much when it was commissioned is that it was supposed to be a work of art, but now it has suffered the ignominious fate of being thrown away like junk, together with the money that was paid for it and all the effort that went into its commission, design, manufacture and erection. How has this come to pass?

The whole sorry affair has come to an abrupt end because not enough careful consideration was given to it in the first place. It is worth exploring why this happened.

The crux of the problem is the government’s unsupervised and unguided procurement standards.

A recent example is Hotai Insurance’s bid for the procurement of an advertisement, a process that the Financial Supervisory Commission ruled was in serious breach of corporate governance, fining the company NT$10 million.

The problem was that the procurement standards applied by Hotai Insurance were those of its parent company, which is an automobile company. Applying an automobile company’s practice to the advertisement for property insurance is incongruous, to say the least.

The Lotus Seat installation was problematic in many ways, and not only because it was considered unsightly. Water from the large round fountain often splashed out beyond the borders of the traffic island and onto the road, making the road slippery and a potential hazard to motorcyclists.

The problem in this case was that the installation, with the fountain feature, was more appropriate for an actual park or a town square, not a traffic island that has merely been called a park. Seen from this perspective, it is not suprising that it has been plagued with problems.

The Ministry of Culture does take the safety and location of planned public art projects into consideration, and has recently amended the Culture and the Arts Reward and Promotion Act (文化藝術獎助及促進條例) accordingly: that is, it has removed the requirement to provide public art installations in such cases where it might block traffic or have safety concerns, and to have the related funds redirected to a fund or dedicated account set up by supervisory agencies and used for cultural and arts matters.

The problem is that it is not always possible to predict what kind of safety concerns might arise from art commissions. If judges have not paid sufficient attention beforehand, or if there is no review system to look into responsibilities should anything go wrong afterward, it is difficult to prevent problems before they occur.

As for the withdrawal mechanism, it is only natural that a review committee should meet to decide, but there is not always anything that can be done if the installation is already in place. This is why it is important to thoroughly consider any project before it is even given the go-ahead, to avoid having to deal with problems that might arise after the artwork has already been installed.

A human life is short, but art, when done well, can have a long-lasting impact. The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen has been in place for 108 years and the Statue of Liberty has stood for more than 135 years in New York — there has never been the need or the desire to remove these works, and they will remain for years to come. However, the Lotus Seat was demolished after only 15 years.

So, why could this costly Lotus Seat be removed so easily and without a thought given to it? This is because no one in Taiwan is in charge of deciding whether a public art should go or stay, resulting in plenty of inferior works. There is an understanding that it does not matter if a work is of poor quality, because it can always be thrown away; there is even a strange unwritten rule saying that these works can be thrown away after five years. Is this how works of art are handled? The Ministry of Culture should clarify this.

Now all levels of government tenders have “incorrect measures in conducting government procurement” for reference. There is even a set of “incorrect measures” published by the Public Construction Commission that it says should be avoided in bid tenders.

Although I used to sit on the commission, it is a pity that I have not seen it take any action when it comes to arts and cultural procurement. Among the 13 items listed in the “incorrect measures” published by the commission in 2020, the performance procedure is regulated in Article 12, saying that the subsidy agency (except for arts and cultural procurement) or the entrusting agency shall be investigated for responsibilities if they fail to supervise the legal persons’ or groups’ procurement in accordance with the Government Procurement Act (政府採購法).

Among all the “incorrect measures” defined by the authorities, this is the only provision that mentions arts and cultural procurement — but only to exclude it from supervision and investigation. Who, then, should supervise art and culture procurements?

Article 11 of the aforementioned procedures deal with situations in which there is suspicion of bid rigging, but it does not even mention arts and cultural procurement. In 2015, bid rigging was found in 21 public art projects in Pingtung County, where the bid-riggers made more than NT$15 million in profit.

As a result, a former National Pingtung University of Education professor surnamed Lin (林) was prosecuted and sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison. Throughout the whole procedure, neither the commission nor the Ministry of Culture was involved in the investigation. Only the Pingtung District Prosecutors’ Office took charge, handling it as a criminal case, and many of the reviewers of the public art projects ended up being listed as accomplices.

The Ministry of Culture should provide a set of “incorrect measures in conducting government procurement” for the reference of public art tenders, so that public art can be lasting.

Lu Ching-fu is a professor in Fu Jen Catholic University’s applied arts department.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai