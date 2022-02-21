Nixon’s gamble on China paid off

With China being the only country capable of unseating the US as the leading global power, many in Washington may wish that former US president Richard Nixon had never made his historic trip to China 50 years ago this month. In their revisionist narrative, it was Nixon’s meeting with then-Chinese Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong (毛澤東), and the policy of engagement it initiated, that helped make China an economic superpower and a geopolitical threat to the US. For these critics, the Nixon visit, far from being a stroke of diplomatic genius, was one of history’s greatest strategic blunders. However, such

By Pei Minxin 裴敏欣