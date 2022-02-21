Party switchers raise qualms
As candidates vie for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) nominations for November’s local elections, media commentator Lee Zheng-hao (李正皓) published a post on Facebook impugning the integrity and character of two city council candidates, Huang Lynn (黃琳) and Chen Sheng-wen (陳聖文).
Due to the pair’s previous dealings with the New Party and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) respectively, their sudden switch to the DPP made Lee question if the candidates are actually unification supporters masquerading in sheep’s clothing.
Chen appeared on a political talk show to hit back at the criticism and explain his reasons for switching parties. It would seem the candidates’ “complicated pasts” could well catch up with them at the local elections later this year.
A political party is made up of a body of core members united under the same set of values. As most parties have a clear political philosophy — with the exception of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) — a change in affiliation should happen gradually rather than suddenly.
To build their political careers, most public representatives start by participating in political activities at school and then move on to work as volunteers or assistants. This is a common route into politics, both in the pan-blue and pan-green camps.
However, Chen’s case remains a political rarity, as few young politicians can say they have attended the DPP’s youth training course in 2019, helped run campaigns in 2020, and then thrown their hat into the ring to contest a party primary at the end of the same year.
What is even more peculiar is that Chen’s campaign billboards have been popping up all over Taipei’s sixth electoral district, which incorporates Daan (大安) and Wenshan (文山) districts, with media reports saying that the number of billboards has exceeded 200.
Backed by abundant campaign resources, political heavyweights and a renowned family business in the funeral services industry, Chen’s meteoric rise has drawn attention, and even criticism, from the pan-green camp.
A candidate’s family background can be a double-edged sword. It all comes down to how Chen phrases his response and accounts for his moment of “epiphany.”
In an interview, Chen stated that party-switching is not uncommon.
“Weren’t Ko haters once Ko fans?” he said, referring to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).
Nevertheless, Chen should think of the situation in reverse. Were a “Ko hater” to stand as a TPP candidate, how would the party react? Perhaps he would be able to better understand why the pan-green camp is having qualms about his “identity.”
CHEN KUAN-FU
Taipei
Blue, green sail together
Not long ago, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Daily called Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and Charles Chen (陳以信) “secret Taiwanese independence advocates.”
Lin has said that, by this logic, one could say that most Taiwanese are “pro-independence.”
KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) has also said that the “wolf warrior” style of the newspaper is the perfect example of the difficulties the KMT has in attempting to maintain regional peace.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) obviously does not understand the complex political spectrum within the KMT. For example, what would KMT core voters think if the KMT suddenly stopped mentioning the name “Republic of China” (ROC)? The party vote would plummet. This is clearly a misjudgment that only a non-democratic country can make.
Faced with the current external threat, the concept of the “ROC, Taiwan” (中華民國台灣) proposed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has a profound meaning. To borrow the words from political commentator Wang Hao (汪浩), the nation is already a new independent state that has existed under the name “ROC” since 1949.
In terms of strategic meaning, the “ROC, Taiwan” is located in the crucial first island chain and should continue to cooperate with the US. In terms of cultural meaning, this new independent state has inherited Chinese and Taiwanese history and cultures. Like the US, today’s Taiwan is a melting pot of diverse cultures, where people can express themselves freely while being protected by the ROC Constitution under a democratic system.
For the continuance of the democratic system in Taiwan, the pan-blue and pan-green camps are on the same boat, while the CCP does not have a say on the issue. That being so, the ruling and opposition camps should support each other against the external force. This is Taiwan’s only way out in the face of Beijing’s wolf warriors.
Kuo Tzu-hsien
Taoyuan
