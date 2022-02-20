Judicial reviews are riddled with pitfalls

By Yu Ying-fu 尤英夫





Judicial Yuan President Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力) last year issued a directive to the heads of courts at all levels nationwide that they should supervise the rulings of individual judges, selected at random every month, and provide guidance on whether to revise their rulings.

The idea was to improve the quality of judgements.

Judges expressed their objections on the Judicial Yuan’s online Judges’ Forum. Most were opposed to the system, one of the few occasions that there has been agreement among judges across the board on an issue.

They criticized the policy, saying that it would influence the promotion of judges and affect the independence of trials.

The Judicial Yuan issued a statement saying that the checks would apply only to judgements that have been pronounced and published online, and are to be carried out by a chief judge or a person designated by the chief judge on selected rulings.

The statement did not specify whether the checks would involve one case from every judge.

Judges whose rulings are assessed as being of good quality would receive encouragement and praise, while those whose judgements are deemed to be poor would receive appropriate guidance to ensure that they improve.

The Judicial Yuan said that the system was introduced to improve the quality of judges’ work and to address the public’s impressions that rulings are arbitrary, with the result being that judges’ evaluation of evidence and judicial independence would not be compromised.

As one of the victims of a female High Court judge’s abuse of free evaluation of the evidence, I find Hsu’s intentions admirable, but I doubt the changes will have the desired effect.

Reviewing a judgement might find that it was illogical or based on irrelevant facts.

However, cases such as this are exceptionally rare, as the vast majority of judges are dedicated to their roles.

It is ill-advised to determine the quality of judges simply by reading a few pages of their judgements, rather than perform an in-depth review of all the files and understanding the facts related to a case.

Whether judges can be said to have performed their duties well or not, the lawyers who defended the case would surely have a clearer idea.

It is uncertain that Hsu has ever paid attention to a defense lawyer’s opinions.

It is necessary to adopt collegial judgements as much as possible to improve the function of the system and have each judge’s opinion written in rulings. The current practice of having only one opinion written, even when the case was handled by multiple judges, is not the best way to demonstrate the legal literacy of individual judges.

There are many judicial issues that cannot be explained simply, but there is one thing that must be clarified: Judges are fundamentally carrying out a sacred duty.

Whichever court is the first to hear a case, trials are equally important to each party in the case, and there is no hierarchy between the judges. The only difference lies in each judge’s skill and seniority, so it is unclear where these ideas of the unfair promotion of judges come from.

Yu Ying-fu is a lawyer.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai