There was little cause for geopolitical optimism last year, and this grim trend has continued at the start of this year. Almost every month over the past couple of years, a fresh emergency has dominated the news, contributing to a sense of a mounting tide of crises that threatens to overwhelm us.
The world is struggling to cope simultaneously with the seemingly endless COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of illiberal forces in many countries, the failure of international interventions that were supposed to stabilize conflict-ridden regions, rising great-power tensions and military buildups in key territories.
Beyond those immediate concerns, the effects of climate change, a major long-term threat to humanity, has become all too tangible — and political leaders have yet to mount a sufficiently forceful response. Who could be blamed for feeling overwhelmed?
In the eyes of many people, politicians seem far from getting a grip on today’s urgent problems and steering the world away from catastrophe, and the seemingly endless series of crises threatens to erode the public’s confidence that they and their political leaders can shape a better future.
The current malaise arguably resembles “learned helplessness,” a phenomenon first described by the psychologists Martin Seligman of the University of Pennsylvania and Steven Maier of the University of Colorado in the 1960s.
In an experiment, Seligman and Maier were surprised to find that dogs that were conditioned to expect an electric shock after hearing a tone did not try to escape it, even when, in a later setting, they could do so by jumping over a small barrier. The psychologists reasoned that the animals had learned that no matter what they did, they could not control their fate. So, they just gave up — despite having the chance to escape.
Seligman and his colleagues compared the dogs’ behavior to the symptoms exhibited by depressed people and suspected that clinical depression results from a real or perceived lack of control over the outcome of a situation.
The same might be true of groups. Smaller or larger groups of people, and perhaps even whole societies, might collectively come to believe that they are unable to effect positive change and, as a result, stop trying.
If so, the recent sequence of crises, and political leaders’ apparent inability to cope with them, might be fostering a form of collective learned helplessness. Munich Security Index data earlier this month showed that based on public opinion surveys in the G7 and BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — those who agree with the statement that they feel helpless in the face of global events constitute the largest group in all the countries polled.
In the democracies surveyed, the “helpless” are in the majority: Fifty-seven percent of respondents agree with the statement, while only 12 percent disagree.
China is the only country among the 12 in which more than one-quarter of respondents, namely 27 percent, disagree with the statement.
Similarly, although the figures are in general slightly lower, majorities or pluralities of respondents in all 12 countries agree that their countries have no control over global events.
Of course, one might ask why anyone should believe that they or their countries can steer global events, but the promise of control, even if an illusion, has been a crucial element of politics in the modern age, when human beings, rather than God or fate, are supposed to be pulling the strings.
This helps to explain why the widespread perception of a loss of control, and a longing to regain it, are key political themes of our time.
Slogans such as “take back control,” “America first,” “strategic autonomy” and “European sovereignty” all reflect the same underlying impulse.
The danger is that a widespread feeling of collective helplessness risks preventing the world from addressing the most important crises until it is too late. Societies overwhelmed by a wave of emergencies might end up meekly accepting what happens to them, even though they have the tools and resources to change it.
In many countries, people do not believe that the international community can successfully mitigate climate change, or do not trust others to do their fair share.
However, while today’s challenges are huge, our ability to cope with them is to depend to a significant degree on our self-perception. Do we really believe that we are collectively helpless? Or are we willing to use our collective resources and intensify international cooperation because we believe we can turn the tide?
Above all, political leaders need to show that we can collectively “unlearn helplessness.”
As key decisionmakers such as US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have stressed repeatedly, democracies must demonstrate that they can deliver.
Despite — or perhaps because of — the challenges liberal democracy faces, leaders need to inspire a new sense of confidence at home and abroad that they can tackle the crises in front of us.
And there is a silver lining. Notwithstanding all the angst about the future of democracy, Munich Security Index data also showed that people still think democracies are better able than undemocratic countries to solve the problems of the future. Now they need to prove it.
Tobias Bunde, director of research and policy at the Munich Security Conference, is a researcher at the Hertie School’s Center for International Security.
Copyright: Project Syndicate
Incredibly, more than two years on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still no explanation for the origins of the virus that is universally agreed to. Nobody is more pleased at this state of affairs than the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which has mounted a massive propaganda operation to cover up its culpability for the global health crisis. Fortunately, cover-ups are increasingly difficult to pull off in the age of the Internet. Paper files that would have previously found their way into the shredder or become “lost” down the back of a filing cabinet are now recorded for
Taiwan’s future is likely to have an outsized impact on not only the United States and People’s Republic of China, but the entire global order. There is no country on Earth today whose future is so uncertain, so contested, and so consequential. Why does Taiwan matter? Because not all foreign policy puzzles are created equal. A power law applies. When it comes to matters of power, radically unequal distribution is the law of the universe. In Peter Thiel’s book, Zero to One, he describes how the power law works and why it matters to everyone. Thiel uses examples from the venture
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s WeChat account, which was opened in 2019 for direct communication with Chinese-Australians prior to an election, was hijacked in October last year, with the account name changed from ScottMorrison2019 to Aus-Chinese New Living, and began posting pro-China political propaganda. Since as early as July last year, Morrison and his assistants have been unable to log in to the account. Repeated attempts to contact WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd to retrieve the account were unsuccessful, with all e-mails going unanswered. However, the account of an Australian lawmaker who recently criticized Morrison for “spreading lies” about a
Beijing’s growing arrogance and coercion toward nations that do not share its viewpoints have made China a feared power rather than a loved power. Since overtaking Japan as the world’s second-largest economy in 2010, China has expanded its economic power and martial prowess, utilizing this advantage to buy kowtows from weaker states, notably those in Southeast Asia, such as Cambodia and Laos. After accumulating this excessive power, Chinese leaders have become overly satisfied. With the rise of his political authority, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought a stronger role on the global stage, coining the term “Chinese Dream” to forge the