EDITORIAL: The light and shadow of Eileen Gu

It would be hard to miss Eileen Gu (谷愛凌) at the Beijing Olympics. After clinching a gold medal in freestyle skiing big air and a silver in slopestyle, the 18-year-old has become a superstar in China, charming the country with her outstanding athleticism, model-like looks and “correct” choice of political affiliation.

Gu was born a US citizen to an American father and a Chinese immigrant mother. However, her mother had a huge influence on her upbringing, with Gu wholeheartedly embracing her Chinese identity.

Having received her training in the US, Gu represented it in the Freestyle Ski World Cup in 2019. However, she changed her sporting allegiance to China in the same year, making the announcement on Instagram: “I am proud to represent China in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.”

Under normal circumstances, this might have been the personal choice of a world champion skier, but at a time when US-China tensions — be it in trade or ideology — are escalating, Gu’s choice has a stark political implication.

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) assumed office, he has asserted that overseas Chinese belong to the nation, and that he is trying to “unite overseas Chinese” with their “compatriots” in China.

As someone who grew up in the US yet is deeply rooted in Chinese culture, Gu’s action fits the bill. Her decision to “turn her back on the US and embrace China” is a praiseworthy and welcome act for Beijing, as it showcases China’s growing strength and the decline of its rival. In light of the explosive fanfare and enthusiastic support in China, Gu’s act has made her the darling of an increasingly nationalistic population and a symbol of Chinese patriotism.

However, there have been questions about Gu’s dual citizenship. As China does not recognize dual citizenship, Gu has been keeping a tight lid on the matter. When asked by reporters, she said: “I’m American when I am in the US and I’m Chinese when I’m in China.”

Her ambiguous answer echoes that of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷), who, when questioned about her social media post of her wearing the Chinese speedskating team’s uniform, said: “Sport is sport. There is no nationality in the world of sports.”

For both athletes, who have received their training, funding and support in their respective countries to become an Olympic representative, their answers could not have been more “safe,” yet heartbreaking and offensive to Americans and Taiwanese. Although they are free to choose their political affiliations, athletes should never forget the country that nurtured them.

While basking in fame and the adulation of the Chinese public, Gu should bear in mind how China has treated Beverly Zhu (朱易), a US-born Chinese figure skater. While they share a similar situation, Zhu was lambasted on social media for her “disappointing” performance at the Olympics. China is a country that does not take well to athletes falling short of their expectations.

Despite Gu’s and Huang’s efforts to steer the Games away from politics, the Beijing Olympics are a highly politicized event. At the opening ceremony, a young Uighur athlete lit the cauldron to signify China’s “fair treatment” and respect for minorities. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi met ahead of the opening ceremony, implying strengthening ties between the two nations. And as the host country, China is reveling in referring to Taiwan’s team or athletes as “Chinese Taipei” — a title it has forced on Taiwan in the international arena.

Idealistic notions that politics have nothing to do with sports do not have much mileage in China.