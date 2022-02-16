It would be hard to miss Eileen Gu (谷愛凌) at the Beijing Olympics. After clinching a gold medal in freestyle skiing big air and a silver in slopestyle, the 18-year-old has become a superstar in China, charming the country with her outstanding athleticism, model-like looks and “correct” choice of political affiliation.
Gu was born a US citizen to an American father and a Chinese immigrant mother. However, her mother had a huge influence on her upbringing, with Gu wholeheartedly embracing her Chinese identity.
Having received her training in the US, Gu represented it in the Freestyle Ski World Cup in 2019. However, she changed her sporting allegiance to China in the same year, making the announcement on Instagram: “I am proud to represent China in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.”
Under normal circumstances, this might have been the personal choice of a world champion skier, but at a time when US-China tensions — be it in trade or ideology — are escalating, Gu’s choice has a stark political implication.
Since Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) assumed office, he has asserted that overseas Chinese belong to the nation, and that he is trying to “unite overseas Chinese” with their “compatriots” in China.
As someone who grew up in the US yet is deeply rooted in Chinese culture, Gu’s action fits the bill. Her decision to “turn her back on the US and embrace China” is a praiseworthy and welcome act for Beijing, as it showcases China’s growing strength and the decline of its rival. In light of the explosive fanfare and enthusiastic support in China, Gu’s act has made her the darling of an increasingly nationalistic population and a symbol of Chinese patriotism.
However, there have been questions about Gu’s dual citizenship. As China does not recognize dual citizenship, Gu has been keeping a tight lid on the matter. When asked by reporters, she said: “I’m American when I am in the US and I’m Chinese when I’m in China.”
Her ambiguous answer echoes that of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷), who, when questioned about her social media post of her wearing the Chinese speedskating team’s uniform, said: “Sport is sport. There is no nationality in the world of sports.”
For both athletes, who have received their training, funding and support in their respective countries to become an Olympic representative, their answers could not have been more “safe,” yet heartbreaking and offensive to Americans and Taiwanese. Although they are free to choose their political affiliations, athletes should never forget the country that nurtured them.
While basking in fame and the adulation of the Chinese public, Gu should bear in mind how China has treated Beverly Zhu (朱易), a US-born Chinese figure skater. While they share a similar situation, Zhu was lambasted on social media for her “disappointing” performance at the Olympics. China is a country that does not take well to athletes falling short of their expectations.
Despite Gu’s and Huang’s efforts to steer the Games away from politics, the Beijing Olympics are a highly politicized event. At the opening ceremony, a young Uighur athlete lit the cauldron to signify China’s “fair treatment” and respect for minorities. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi met ahead of the opening ceremony, implying strengthening ties between the two nations. And as the host country, China is reveling in referring to Taiwan’s team or athletes as “Chinese Taipei” — a title it has forced on Taiwan in the international arena.
Idealistic notions that politics have nothing to do with sports do not have much mileage in China.
Incredibly, more than two years on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still no explanation for the origins of the virus that is universally agreed to. Nobody is more pleased at this state of affairs than the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which has mounted a massive propaganda operation to cover up its culpability for the global health crisis. Fortunately, cover-ups are increasingly difficult to pull off in the age of the Internet. Paper files that would have previously found their way into the shredder or become “lost” down the back of a filing cabinet are now recorded for
Taiwan’s future is likely to have an outsized impact on not only the United States and People’s Republic of China, but the entire global order. There is no country on Earth today whose future is so uncertain, so contested, and so consequential. Why does Taiwan matter? Because not all foreign policy puzzles are created equal. A power law applies. When it comes to matters of power, radically unequal distribution is the law of the universe. In Peter Thiel’s book, Zero to One, he describes how the power law works and why it matters to everyone. Thiel uses examples from the venture
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s WeChat account, which was opened in 2019 for direct communication with Chinese-Australians prior to an election, was hijacked in October last year, with the account name changed from ScottMorrison2019 to Aus-Chinese New Living, and began posting pro-China political propaganda. Since as early as July last year, Morrison and his assistants have been unable to log in to the account. Repeated attempts to contact WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd to retrieve the account were unsuccessful, with all e-mails going unanswered. However, the account of an Australian lawmaker who recently criticized Morrison for “spreading lies” about a
Beijing’s growing arrogance and coercion toward nations that do not share its viewpoints have made China a feared power rather than a loved power. Since overtaking Japan as the world’s second-largest economy in 2010, China has expanded its economic power and martial prowess, utilizing this advantage to buy kowtows from weaker states, notably those in Southeast Asia, such as Cambodia and Laos. After accumulating this excessive power, Chinese leaders have become overly satisfied. With the rise of his political authority, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought a stronger role on the global stage, coining the term “Chinese Dream” to forge the